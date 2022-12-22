Minnesota statutes require school boards that govern both public districts and charter schools to address five goals in a program called World’s Best Workforce, or WBWF for short. Those five goals are: all children are ready for school, all third-graders can read at grade level, all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, all students are ready for career and college, and all students graduate from high school.
According to North Branch Area Schools Superintendent Sara Paul, the district is exceeding its goals for school readiness, and will be adding more assessments to determine progress on third-grade reading.
Notably absent from the achievement gap goal portion of Paul’s WBWF presentation to the School Board during their final meeting of 2022 were any considerations for race or economic status – Paul mentioned only that the district was focusing on math at the high school level and had begun teacher office hours and a tutoring program.
Paul later explained that the district does analyze and report those data to the state, but achievement gaps do not exist along racial lines in the district.
Further, non-white students and those who qualify for free or reduced lunch make up such a statistical minority in the district that sharing detailed data publicly would risk identifying the individual students, which would be a breach of privacy.
Finally, the non-white student cohorts are too small mathematically— the largest group being nine students and two groups containing just one, according to data on grades 9-11 — to “draw any conclusions from test scores,” Paul added via an email with director of teaching and learning David Treichel and sent through district community relations coordinator Patrick Tepoorten.
“As a district we are unable to share with teachers which of their students qualify for free and reduced lunch,” the email continued. “To work around that barrier, NBAPS has focused on making sure additional supports for students are available within the context of the regular school day so those students receive the extra attention and supports they need as a normal part of their day.
“We review disaggregated data as part of our goal setting process. Our approach to in-school access to support aligns with our goals and honors confidentiality.”
Paul added via phone that the district has separate programs to meet the various unique needs of Indigenous and Hmong students.
As far as career and college readiness, Paul said the district is emphasizing jobs in the trades and healthcare. All high schoolers are in some form of post-secondary education or career readiness class, and more than 40 percent are in college-level classes.
Finally, for high school graduation, the district’s official reported figure was 90%. However, Paul said, if you include alternative tracks, this number jumps to 93%.
2023 LEVY APPROVED
News of academic successes may soften the blow of a 5.49% increase in the 2022 tax levy, payable in 2023. For school districts, levy amounts are dictated at the state level based on complex formulas. Any additional levy amounts must come from voter-approved referendums.
Todd Tetzlaff, director of finance and human resources for District 138, presented the proposed levy for board approval after a presentation of an unremarkable audit report for fiscal year 2022.
The total levy increase over 2021 is estimated at $523,549. The largest increase is for the general fund, which went up $602,610 or 16.77% since 2021. Tetzlaff pointed out there was a 10% decrease in 2021. The vast majority of general fund money comes from the State of Minnesota, with local contributions increasing relatively steadily since 2015. The fund for general debt service will decrease for 2022 by $123,528 or 2.32%.
FAREWELL TO BOARD MEMBER
The North Branch Area Public Schools School Board bid farewell to one of its members before launching into business at its final meeting of 2022. It was recognized that Clerk Kevin Bollman’s term, which began in January 2019, will end next month. The board presented him with a plaque and thanked him for his service to the district.
