North Branch Schools looks to more clearly define ‘excused’ versus ‘unexcused’ absences

North Branch schools are growing again, and staff have been focusing on post-secondary education and recruiting more substitute teachers.
At the Thursday, Oct. 13 meeting, superintendent Sara Paul shared that enrollment was up for the 2022-23 school year.
“We’re officially a growing district again,” she said during her monthly report.
Paul also highlighted a multi-school program organized with the Chisago County Housing & Redevelopment Authority — Economic Development Authority that allowed more than 130 students to tour eight local manufacturing companies to learn about post-secondary work opportunities.
Three policies were up for their first reading at the October meeting, but only one generated discussion: the attendance policy.
NBAPS school board treasurer Heather Naegele proposed moving, and potentially redefining, “personal trips to schools or colleges” from the unexcused to the excused category.
Suggesting changing the language to “educational visits” to include trips to institutions of technical training or trade schools drew comments from director Adam Trampe, who felt the language required more clarification.
“Education is really broad,” Trampe said, citing the example of taking students on a trip to a foreign country as educational but perhaps not excusable.
Naegele added that the difference between excused and unexcused takes on new importance when you view it through the lens of a child protection worker, her former role.
“When you get to a certain number of unexcused absences, that’s an automatic child protection report,” she said.
This created further discussion about amending the policy to be only as strict on reporting as state statute requires — in its current state, it requires a report, while statute only allows it, according to Trampe.
School board chair Tim MacMillan spoke in support of Naegle’s proposal.
“I think for the purposes going forward, I would see us as a board, trying to go back to the question about supporting the goals and objectives we’re trying to reach with our post-educational opportunities,” he said.
Thursday’s meeting was the first reading of the policy. The policy committee will make changes to the proposed policy and bring it back for a second reading at the next regular school board meeting.
Naegele also brought two proposed resolutions to the board, having submitted them already to the Minnesota School Board Association for consideration in their lobbying priorities in the coming Minnesota legislative session.
Both resolutions aimed to recruit more substitute teachers to the public schools amidst a shortage.
The first would waive contributions to the state’s retirement and pension plans for substitute teachers for two years, while still accruing the benefits.
The second requested funding for a statewide marketing program to recruit more substitute teachers and educate the public on how they can help, with money being appropriated by the state legislature.
“There’s a lot of educational money on the table right now that they chose not to do much with,” Naegele said. “In my opinion, alleviating the substitute shortage might be one thing they might be able to agree on doing.”
Naegele submitted the resolutions to the MSBA alone to meet the deadline, but both will be getting a letter of support from the NBAPS school board pending the addition that the pension contributions should be covered by state funds.
Support for the resolutions passed unanimously, with Naegele abstaining because she stands to benefit in her role as a substitute teacher.
