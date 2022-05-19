In 2018, the North Branch School Board made the decision to sell off its fleet of school buses in favor of outsourcing the service to 4.0 School Services. At that time, the move faced vocal opposition from some parents concerned with a potential decrease in the quality of transporting students. As it turns out, it appears that those fears were unrealized, as the board has approved extending that contract another six years.
“The reason that we needed to move from our own transportation services to contract with 4.0 is because we had a persistent shortage of drivers. We were not able to fill positions. We had challenges to provide essential transportation services to our school district,” said Director of Finance Dr. Todd Tetzlaff. “We have been very pleased with the services we have received from 4.0. They have found methods and ways to provide the drivers we needed to keep our buses rolling on the roads and to do so safely and effectively.”
Even in the middle of the pandemic, Tetzlaff said 4.0 was able to meet any challenges that came along.
Tetzlaff told the school board during its May 12 meeting that the original contract contained rate increases set for the first four years, however, years five and six were left open, “because it was difficult to predict at the beginning of that process what the rate increases would be.”
The contract extension now specifies those rate increases for the next two years, plus sets the increases for years five through eight, and likewise leaves years nine and 10 open.
“The rate increases are necessary to address inflationary costs for transportation services, and to address driver, mechanic and office staff needed for transportation, and the increases in wages and benefits to keep those positions competitive,” Tetzlaff said.
He added that the cost of purchasing buses has also gone up, with a 17% increase in the price of a full-sized bus and a 20 to 25% increase in the mini-buses used for special education.
Tetzlaff said that 4.0 was in the need of additional space for mechanical work and to wash its buses, so the contract extension includes allowing 4.0 to use the district’s old bus garage for those purposes. 4.0 will pay the district $175,000 to help offset the costs of making improvements to the bus garage space.
Besides transportation services, Tetzlaff said the district and 4.0 have partnered to offer educational opportunities for students interested in going into fields such as mechanics. He said that any lab work in those classes has been done at Pine Technical College in Pine City. In the future and if the parties agree, students may only have to walk across the street to do that work. There is also the possibility of setting up internships for students.
“We’re still in conversations on how to make that work,” Tetzlaff told the board.
