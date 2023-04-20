Acknowledging the growing concern over physical safety in schools, the North Branch Area Public Schools has partnered with other schools and a school safety foundation to enhance the district’s school safety policies.
The district, along with local public safety departments and two nearby school districts, has begun a new school safety training program through the I Love You Guys Foundation. This will create standardized language and understanding of various forms of crises that can threaten safety in schools.
The foundation, created and run by the parents of a child killed during a school shooting, provides free training and resources on crisis response in schools. The foundation’s standard response protocol is used in “more than 30,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations, and municipalities around the world,” according to its website.
Sixty people have already undergone a full day of training in the protocol, Paul said, and another day of training is coming up in June. All district staff will be trained in the fall, and information will also be passed on to parents and students.
“The overall approach I think really helps us gain a lot of confidence,” Paul said, commenting that the protocol is supported by extensive research.
This topic will also be a part of an upcoming strategic plan advisory meeting, which deals with the district’s World’s Best Workforce goals set by the State of Minnesota. The purpose of the meeting, Paul said, is to seek input from parents and high school students. That meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 3 in the High School Glass Classroom.
A second topic up for discussion at the meeting will be a “request for input on communications enhancements” including mobile device and website communications enhanced based on feedback from a past meeting.
ENROLLMENT CONTINUES TO INCREASE
“Right now, as of today, we are at 130 students that are enrolled in kindergarten,” Paul said at the April 13 meeting. “That is significantly above where we were at this time last year, and a lot of it is just due to dedicated staff, who are being very responsive to questions and the needs of families.”
BUSES SOLD
Paul finished her report on a budgetary high note: the district just received its final payment for buses sold to 4.0 Student Services, the district’s busing contractor, adding additional revenue to this budget year. Back in 2018, the school board approved outsourcing its student transportation to 4.0. As part of the contract, the company agreed to purchase the district’s bus fleet.
FUTURE BOARD MEMBERS?
Preschool and kindergarten students at the Education Center have been enjoying the public notices announcing school board meetings as reading practice materials. They have been asking “Papa Charley” Klopp, the school volunteer who monitors the locked front doors, a lot of questions about the board, and have requested a photo of the people on the school board.
The board obliged with a group photo at its Thursday meeting, to be posted in the building entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.