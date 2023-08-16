North Branch Schools’ website gets revamped

Students, families, and community members are in for a new era when it comes to keeping abreast of school district happenings.
The North Branch Area Public Schools District 138 fast-tracked feedback that their website needed a change. A process that might normally have taken a year was completed over a busy summer, said Superintendent Sara Paul.
“We’ve been thinking about these things, so we’re ready to pull the trigger,” she said of the launch.
In addition to a new, more modern website, patrons of the district can also download a mobile phone app on Android or iOS operating systems.
The website was built and operates on the Thrillshare platform, and the app on its Apptegy product. The website address is still the same as before — www.isd138.org. The app can be installed via Google Play on Androids or via iTunes by searching for North Branch Area Schools.
ENROLLMENT ABOVE PROJECTIONS
Paul also shared that the district is above its projected enrollment for the 2023-24 school year and still has room for more families. The district has recently added staff, including three teachers at the kindergarten, elementary, and middle schools.
“It’s exciting, and it’s a little scary, all at the same time,” Paul said of the evolving role of staff and teachers in education, “and that’s kind of where the learning happens.”
The district’s transportation provider, 4.0 School Services, is also fully staffed, including substitutes, an achievement the board praised in the current economic climate.
The board also passed a slate of new policies — including four with a single reading instead of the usual two, to maintain compliance with new state statutes. Director Adam Trampe joined the unanimous vote but asked the board and committees to revisit them to make sure they are fine-tuned to the district’s specific needs.
Paul also referenced a suicide prevention pilot program in which the district was invited to participate. Along with Chisago County Public Health, Northern Minnesota Suicide Prevention Coordination, and Therapeutic Services Agency, the program received a $100,000 grant to implement bhWorks software. Paul said a coming meeting will determine the district’s role in the program.
