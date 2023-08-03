North Branch sees several development projects come to fruition

Good news for city development is abundant in North Branch, as recently new construction, the veterans memorial, a new outlet mall tenant, and a major commercial land purchase all received the go-ahead.
The first of the good news is a tax increment financing agreement approved by the city council to assist in the development of Boka Haven Assisted Living, a 40-unit development planned for the southwest corner of 386th Street and Falcon Ave., near the Fairview medical clinic.
TIF financing is a municipal development tool by which increased taxes due to property development are used to reimburse the developer for qualified expenses — which in this case can include “land acquisition, site improvements and construction related to providing affordable housing.”
The city approved $250,000 in TIF reimbursement based on the anticipated revenue losses related to offering multiple units at below-market-rate.
The developer, D&E Real Estate LLC, has agreed to offer 20 percent, or eight units, for rent to people with incomes at or below 50% of the area median income for the duration of the TIF financing.
The city’s financial advisor, Ehlers, Inc., estimates the city will meet its promised $250,000 contribution within five years, but advised allowing a maximum of 15 years for the district to run its course.
According to the developer, construction is planned to begin before the end of the year and finish within 18 months.
VETERANS MEMORIAL CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARD
The veterans’ memorial planned for Central Park is also set to proceed, with the council approving a site plan and memorandum of understanding with the North Branch Beautification Association.
The approved plan will involve the removal and replacement of several in-park sidewalks and trees, including the spruce tree used for holiday ceremonies at the corner of Main St. and Branch Ave.
Parks Director Nathan Sondrol made the case for removing and eventually replacing the tree, which he said is already beginning to show signs of the impending end of its short lifespan.
The plans will cost an estimated $500,000 to complete, which will be paid for by the Beautification Association.
NEW TENANT FOR OUTLET MALL
The council narrowly passed a zoning change that will allow a small electronics recycling retailer to operate out of the outlet mall.
Typically, recycling centers are only permitted in areas zoned for industrial use. This request, from a company called Recyy, differs from the typical recycling center in that items are not broken down or resold on-site. Rather, customers drop off their used electronics during business hours and pay a fee for Recyy to ship and process the items at its facility in Iowa.
The Planning Commission recommended an interim zoning change, which is typically reserved for uses that are inherently time-limited — such as mining, offered Development Director Jason Ziemer, which ends when the substance sought is exhausted.
Ziemer said he did not like to disagree with the planning commission, but recommended a permanent zoning change to allow for small electronics recycling in a commercial district. Changing the code would add requirements for the proposed business and any future businesses classified as such.
Mayor Kevin Schieber expressed concerns about illegal dumping, favoring an interim or conditional use permit for the center. He was ultimately outvoted by Councilmembers Kelly Neider, Travis Miles, and Peter Schaps, with Councilmember Robert Canada also voting nay.
TAX-FORFEITED LAND PURCHASED
Finally, the council ended a marathon meeting by agreeing to purchase tax-forfeited land from the county to sell to a developer.
The two vacant lots abut I-35 on the west, near a Holiday gas station and the Cartfull retail store. Ziemer said the developer, SMNPT 1, LLC, is the same as the one building the Starbucks Coffee and Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants nearby. The name on the documents is Paul Tucci.
The city will purchase the land for a total of $465,127, for which it will be fully reimbursed by the developer. There is no word as yet as to what businesses will operate on the land.
