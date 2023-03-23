North Branch senior wins Athena Award

North Branch Area High School is pleased to announce that senior Chloe Lattimore is the 2023 Athena Award winner. The St. Paul Area Athena Awards honors female high school seniors for athletic achievements.
Lattimore was one of two senior female athletes nominated by North Branch Area High School head coaches, then selected for the honor by coaching staff vote based on her athletic accomplishments.
Coach Alison Trampe stated, “Chloe stands out as a student-athlete who is always respectful of her teammates and coaches, and is willing to take on whatever role is necessary to help our team.”
Chloe will be attending the University of Minnesota Duluth to study Biology; Genetics Cells and Development. She will be recognized along with other member schools’ recipients at the 29th Annual St. Paul Athena Awards Event on Wednesday, April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.