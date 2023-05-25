We have another great Viking tradition to celebrate. Last Friday marked the 14th Community Service Day at North Branch Area Public Schools and students of all ages were again in our communities working to make a difference.
Projects included helping with spring clean up and raking at two Harris parks, three Stacy parks, spreading mulch and cleaning up at numerous North Branch city parks and the Main Street garden, helping with spring chores at a private residence with a need for assistance, window cleaning at the North Branch Fire Dept. and public library, performing for and visiting with area senior citizens at Ecumen North Branch, the Senior Dining Site, and Amira Choice in Forest Lake, road clean up on Hwy. 95, spring clean up on site at the oak grove near the tennis courts and the pine grove east of the middle school, as well as making greeting cards that will be distributed to area senior living facilities to be used whenever someone needs a “pick-me-up.”
The event would not be possible without our partnership with 4.0 Student Transportation Services, which donates the buses for the day, and works with the district to arrange the very complicated transportation schedule, and the staff and students that volunteer to participate in the event. Saying “yes,” and giving time to serve others was greatly appreciated by many.
It would also not be possible without the enthusiastic partnership of all those responsible for the locations we visit. Participation often involves setting aside other plans and providing a volunteer to meet with student groups to provide direction. The greatness of this Viking tradition of service happens through pre-planning and guidance at each site. The list of ways our partners accommodate to maximize impact is truly heartwarming.
The joy of community service is two-fold. As our partners expressed their gratitude, it was evident that this gift of service made a difference in the lives of many people who needed a helping hand, and students were part of making their lives better through their acts of service. This joy students experience when there is a smile on another person’s face because of their service is part of why this Viking tradition continues. Having the privilege to see the pride students’ have in their communities has a ripple effect of joy.
Traditions are the fabric of a community. Thank you to the students, staff and community partners that make our Viking tradition of Community Service Day live on. SKOL!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
