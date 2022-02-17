North Branch teen goes above and beyond to attract ‘rink rats’

During Minnesota winters, it is typical for youngsters to take to the ice in their spare time. Many like to play hockey, but that can be an expensive endeavor – even if it is just to play a pick up game or work on stick-handling skills. Skates and sticks are not cheap.
A teenager in North Branch has taken it upon himself to try to help youngsters overcome that financial burden by seeking out donated skates, sticks and pucks to loan to the kids that come to the Main Street ice rink, many of them arriving after school and staying to play for hours.
Adam Rehbein is 17 years old and has been the rink attendant for about a month. When asked why he is doing what he is doing, which is above and beyond his job description, Rehbein said, “Half of them just don’t have any of that, so I just started trying to collect them. We have two loaners (sticks) right now at the rink that we can borrow out to kids, and it just seems everyone likes it.”
Rehbein tends the rink Monday through Friday evenings, and not only has he sought out equipment for the kids, but he has also provided them with pizza to keep their energy up while playing. He paid for the pizzas with his own hard-earned money.
His mother, Crystal, said that she and an aunt have also brought snacks to the rink for the kids that are enjoying the wintry outdoor exercise.
“Two years ago or so we used to have a vending machine in the rink, but kids broke in and destroyed it, and the city had to take it out,” Rehbein explained about why he has chosen to provide a warm snack for the kids. “Everyone goes there right after school and everyone’s running around playing, and you spend so much energy if they have nothing to eat. So I figured it would just be a nice thing to order a pizza or two every week.”
About 25 kids play at the rink regularly. Rehbein is asking the community to help with his goal of getting more skates, sticks and pucks for the kids to borrow.
Anyone who wishes to donate any of the items can drop them off at the rink Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., which is when Rehbein works.
