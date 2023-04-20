North Branch to consider creating City Development District

The city of North Branch is considering creating a City Development District, with the end goal of possibly purchasing and reselling two parcels of tax-forfeited land near Interstate 35. As part of the process, the council has called for a public hearing on the topic.
City Development Director Jason Ziemer proposed the district to the council on the recommendation of the North Branch Economic Development Authority.
“To be clear, such districts only grant an EDA and/or city the authority to engage in economic development activities within those boundaries,” Ziemer’s said. “A city council has the broader authority to acquire land anywhere in the city, provided said acquisition is for purposes that conforms to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning, and for public purpose. It does not give the EDA control and/or authority, such as review and approval rights, over projects that may be proposed within district boundaries.”
The two parcels currently at issue are vacant lots west of I-35, near Cartfull and the Holiday gas station. Ziemer said the EDA is in talks with an undisclosed developer to use that land, provided the EDA or the city can acquire it from the county and then sell it to the developer.
“So, why is the city council being asked to create the district as discussed above?” Ziemer’s asked rhetorically. “Any city has the right to acquire tax forfeiture property for either public or economic development purpose. If the latter, said purchase may only occur within a designated Development District.”
In order for the developer to acquire the county land, the EDA must first exercise its authority to buy it, which it can do if a city development district is established.
These districts typically encompass the entire city, Ziemer said, but can be modified at any time following a public hearing.
There is no impact on property owners, Ziemer said, and establishing any tax-increment financing projects within the district would be a separate consideration.
The developer interested in the two vacant lots would like to start construction in 2024, Ziemer told the council.
The council unanimously agreed to set the public hearing on creating the district for May 9 at 7 p.m.
ENHANCED STREET SWEEPING
The council also approved receiving a grant for enhanced street sweeping over the next three years, which will reduce the phosphorous that goes into the Sunrise River and ultimately the St. Croix River.
The grant, through Chisago County Soil & Water Conservation District, is for $5,000 a year. It will be used to maintain and fuel the street sweeper, according to Public Works Director Shawn Williams.
The enhanced sweeping will target streets with tree coverage, which are positively correlated with higher phosphorous in public waterways, according to a report filed by the SWCD.
INVESTIGATION OF CITY ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
North Branch city administrator Renae Fry may be placed on a performance improvement plan by her bosses - the North Branch city council.
At the beginning of its April 11 meeting, the council provided the required update from its April 5 closed session to evaluate a city employee.
“The city council seeks to work with the city administrator on certain areas of opportunity for improvement,” Mayor Kevin Schieber said. The “appropriate tools” to achieve its goals “may include personnel action coaching, counseling and/or a performance improvement plan,” for which the council may use the recently hired consultant Herreid & Associates, Inc.
Schieber concluded by saying the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act precluded further comment on the matter.
The council also held another closed meeting to determine the specifics of its actions against Fry.
After reopening the meeting, the council unanimously approved a motion for action to be handed out to Fry based on the concluded investigation. Those actions include:
“The City Administrator be issued a written reprimand; be directed to satisfy a performance improvement plan and complete coaching, training, and/or counseling; and, that Councilmember Schaps and Mayor Schieber consult with the City Attorney’s office to draft and provide any appropriate communications to the City Administrator and facilitate related processes.”
