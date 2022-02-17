North Branch Veterans Memorial finds a new home

Following months of discussion and debate that at times got rather contentious, the North Branch Veterans Memorial Committee got what they were asking for — permission from the North Branch City Council to go forward with plans to construct an expanded veterans memorial in Central Park.
The committee had originally asked the council for permission back in September 2021, citing the desire to make the proposed memorial “more visible.” Original plans had the memorial located on North Branch Area Public School grounds, adjacent to the athletics stadium.
Besides the issue of visibility, other logistical obstacles had been identified making that location less desirable.
At the time, however, despite a near-unanimous recommendation from the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Committee to approve the request, the council hesitated in making a decision, citing the need for additional information and broader community input, along with questions regarding the feasibility of adding the memorial to the heavily used park.
Ultimately, after receiving that information, the council agreed to formally give a “yea or nay” during its Feb. 8 meeting.
Prior to the vote, which wound up being 4–1 in favor of the request, the council read prepared statements regarding the votes. Councilmember Kelly Neider, who was acting mayor at the meeting due to Mayor Jim Swenson attending via video from Florida, spoke first, directing her comments more on the sometimes very negative running commentary on the subject on social media.
“Some people have used social media to bully and shame other residents that have asked questions or opposed the requested placement,” Neider, who ultimately cast the lone no vote, said. “I want to make it clear that regardless of how we vote tonight, none of us have had any part of any of these toxic conversations. I can say we all value each resident of this community regardless of whether we agree or disagree with your position on this matter.
“I can confidently say that we all want to see a veterans memorial in North Branch,” she continued, “and we as a council want to make sure that we make the best decision as we can because this will affect everyone in our city now and for generations to come.”
She went on to summarize several pros and cons to that location, including the high visibility of the park as a pro, but then several negatives including park traffic, the limited space available for expansion, the limited parking, and even the prospect of an expansion of Highway 95 by the state in the future.
“I realize there is no perfect spot at this point to place veterans memorial for some,” she concluded, “however, I am confident that what will be built will be beautiful and will be honorable.”
Councilmember Amanda Darwin reiterated her approval of having a memorial built, but she was concerned about how granting construction of it in Central Park will limit the possibility for future expansion.
“I had thoughts that in the future, these same groups or others would want more, and we would want to do something more than respond with ‘there is no room. The room is all absorbed with the initial memorial. The veterans memorial can be given no more space than what was given and promised by the council in 2022,’ is what the answer would have to be,” Darwin said.
“As much as I have had the reservations I have stated, it has become clear to me that the majority, or at least the majority that have voiced an opinion, support this memorial as stated, and support the location in Central Park,” she concluded.
Councilmember Patrick Meacham mentioned that comments from his brother, who is currently in the military, helped convince him to approve the request.
Councilmember Kathy Blomquist said that it would be impossible for the memorial to be both “visible” and “reflective,” since being “visible” required placement somewhere along Highway 95.
“I have to go along with it being ‘visible.’ I don’t want it to be ‘invisible,’” Blomquist said.
“I’m voting yes for this project in Central Park,” said Swenson, “not because I can be bullied by certain individuals, but because our veterans deserve this memorial and an opportunity to move forward with fundraising. I hope that this project can come to fruition in a timely manner.”
Just before the vote, Meacham reminded everyone that even with the approval of the request, there was still considerable work to be done with fundraising, plus the council will continue working with the committee on the exact location and other logistics involved with the project.
