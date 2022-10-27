North Branch Veterans Memorial redesign, location officially approved

The North Branch Veterans Memorial finally has a home, having received enthusiastic and unanimous approval from the city council.
The council approved the approximate location in Central Park between the existing pavilion and Christmas tree in front of a packed house of dozens of people Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, many of whom were veterans and family members there to support the project.
Joe Scaramell and Randy Koivisto of the Veterans Memorial Committee of the North Branch Beautification Association, the organizing and driving force behind the memorial, spoke to the assembly about the project and what it means to them.
“I want to honor those guys I served with, some of them didn’t go home,” Koivisto, a member of the local American Legion, told the council before Scaramell took the floor.
Scaramell emphasized the importance of having the memorial in a central, visible location, unlike the memorial in Cambridge — which he was quick to compliment, calling it “beautiful” and expressing his pride in his counterparts’ work.
Despite many veterans wanting the memorial in Central Park from the start of the planning process, according to Scaramell, there was opposition to that plan, resulting in an attempted location change that was ultimately fruitless.
“The veterans do not want to be pushed aside anymore,” he said.
Scaramell said the planned memorial will take up just 4% of the park footprint.
For those concerned about taking up space from the Fall Harvest Festival and Midsummer Days, Scaramell suggested closing down the block of Elm St. between Branch Ave. and 8th Ave. temporarily for special events. He said when he brought the idea to Peterson’s North Branch Mill, the business immediately adjacent to that stretch of road, the response was an enthusiastic yes.
The proposed design is a 60-foot diameter circle enclosed by memorial plaques on raised granite slabs and benches with art. In the center, four pillars will showcase each branch of service in the United States Armed Forces: the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Coast Guard, the Marine Corps, and Space Force. The images on the pillars will be monochrome, but the seals of the branches will be in color.
The remaining two pillar sides will feature real photos of veterans submitted by locals and a list of donors who financially supported the project. All the designs will be laser-etched into granite, a technique that ensures the durability and detail of images.
“You can see the sweat on the soldier’s brow when it’s done,” Scaramell said, referencing a large poster depicting one of the pillars. “It’s a work of art.”
The boulder and plaque donated by the local Boy Scouts will sit at the entrance to the memorial, opposite a dedication plaque. In the center, three flags will fly the National League of Families POW/MIA flag, the Flag of Minnesota, and the Flag of the United States of America.
The entire memorial will be lit by circular lights with additional smaller lights on each of the branch pillars.
“The veterans absolutely put their heart and soul into designing this project,” Scaramell said.
When finished, the memorial will be donated to the city, according to Scaramell.
After Scaramell’s presentation, Mayor Jim Swenson immediately moved to approve the location and opened the floor to discussion, which quickly turned personal for much of the council.
Council member Patrick Meacham thanked Scaramell and the committee for their work and added a personal anecdote about a loved one who died serving in Iraq before announcing he would be voting to approve.
Council member Bob Canada, a veteran himself, said he “frankly” wanted to see the memorial in a location other than Central Park, but conceded because that was decided by the council at a prior meeting.
“You’re going to get an enthusiastic ‘yes,’ if not a ‘hell yes,’” Canada said to applause from the crowd.
Council member Kelly Neider, a vocal opponent of building the memorial in Central Park, voted to approve the approximate location and allow planning to move forward.
Neider said she stopped attending meetings about the memorial in the past because she felt “bullied” for her views. She said she has spoken to community members, including veterans who are not members of the local American Legion, who also wanted the memorial built in another location.
Ultimately, Neider said she cannot change her view that Central Park in general is not the best location.
After further discussion, the council voted to unanimously approve the proposed location. The packed room erupted in applause, with attendees exchanging hugs and handshakes.
City Administrator Renae Fry told the council that the committee will be required to submit an engineering plan for approval and work with the city on a maintenance plan.
Among the committee’s next moves, according to Scaramell, is resuming fundraising, a venture in which he expressed confidence.
“I have a lot of people that want to donate,” he told the meeting. “There are some who want to donate big.”
