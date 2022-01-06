North Chisago history group holds annual fundraising tea

The North Chisago Historical Society had its annual fundraising Christmas Tea on Dec. 19, 2021, at the Rush City Community Center. It was the largest tea the group had ever had, attended by 83 people. Five Rush City High School National Honor Society students helped serve the meal. Jon Ekstrom performed beautiful holiday music, and both Santa and his elf produced lots of laughs and fun, especially when they handed out many large door prices from local merchants.
The North Chisago Historical Society Museum is located at 350 S. Eliot Avenue in Rush City and includes artifacts from Rush City, North Branch, Harris, Stark, Nessel, Rushseba and Kost.
The museum will be closed for the winter but will be open again on Saturdays starting in April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.