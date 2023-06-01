Northern Lights Express receives state funding

After years, even decades, of the Northern Lights Express project looking like a distant pipe dream, it now appears the passenger train project that would link the Twin Cities with Duluth via railway is preparing to pull into the station.
Northern Lights Express Alliance will begin the project of the NLX passenger rail route after receiving funding from the Minnesota Legislature. The legislature approved $194.7 million, which is only 20% of the total cost. In doing so, however, it unlocked 80% in potential federal funding.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) stated they have applied for two federal grants to help get the NLX project started. Both of the grants applied for will be announced towards the end of the year. In the meantime, work still begins on staffing and working with the BNSF railroad to solidify a comprehensive timeline of completion.
The latest push for NLX has been in the works for the past five years, and according to Alliance chair Andrew Johnson, it felt like a long shot five years ago. “It will be about three to five years total until folks are able to ride on the train. It really only takes three years to build it, but there is some additional administrative stuff that gets taken care of,” Johnson says.
Currently, four daily round trips are expected, with stops in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley, Superior, and Duluth. New train cars will be purchased, but they’ll use the existing BNSF railroad. Construction on this project, which includes building the new train stations, and improving the existing rail, is expected to begin in about a year.
This project does face criticism, which includes the belief that money could be better spent on forms of transit that would be used more often, a belief that ridership won’t be able to sustain costs in the long-term and that the rail may bring new crime into the communities with stations.
These criticisms are met by Ken Buehler, the executive director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, and a strong advocate for the route. Buehler believes there is more than enough public interest. “We’ve got Duluth, the tourist destination in Minnesota, and where does 74% of our guest visitors come from? The seven-county metro area,” Buehler said.
Cambridge City Administrator is equally excited about the project’s prospects for the city. “I am very excited to see the Northern Lights Express rail project receive full funding from the state legislature,” Vogel said. “I believe that it would be a tremendous addition to the community. Not only would there be huge benefits to residents for tourism such as a day trip to Duluth or a train ride to the Vikings or Twins, but I believe it will provide better access to healthcare for those who may need to travel into the city from other parts of the state, or for those that need to go further south to the Minneapolis VA.
“Additionally, I believe this will provide a tremendous benefit to our commuting workforce as folks can take a 40-minute train ride into Coon Rapids or Minneapolis and be connected to a network of other mass transit options in a way that would shorten their commute, and enable them to work in the metro area while living in Cambridge, which may better suit their sensibilities and lifestyle. I believe this project would provide significant benefit to our residents, and businesses. I hope this project continues to build steam as it enters the next phase.”
