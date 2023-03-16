Nothing but positive news comes out of monthly North Branch School Board meeting

Superintendent Sara Paul is set for another three years of service to ISD 138 after her new contract was approved by the school board at its March 9 meeting.
The contract approval, passed unanimously with compliments from Board Chair Tim MacMillan, was the major decision of a brief March meeting.
In her monthly update, Paul praised the high school DECA team for its performance at the state competition. More than 3,000 students participated in the three-day competition, comprising twenty different competitions.
Eleven North Branch Area Public Schools students competed in the state competition, at which Paul served as a judge, and four of those students advanced to the national competition, which will feature students from all over the world.
“This is the best North Branch has ever done in a DECA program,” Paul said.
DECA is an international business and leadership education program.
Other activities highlights included thanks to the NBAPS JROTC team for serving as color guard at the state wrestling championship, and recognition of state gymnastics champion Dakota Esget.
Esget initially turned down requests to do a parade through all the school buildings celebrating her victory, Paul said, out of humility. Eventually, the activities director convinced her otherwise, Paul said, for the sake of the other students.
“Those kids, they were so excited,” Paul said, adding they made a video to show students in advance.
“We didn’t want them to say, ‘Who is that?’” she said. “We wanted them to say, ‘There she is.’ They were in the presence of greatness. She displayed greatness, and she does in every sport that she’s in.”
SNOW DAYS USED UP
Paul informed the school board that the district has officially used all of its snow days for the year and has thus communicated with families that any future closures will result in e-learning days.
“We want families to be confident, students to be confident and staff to be confident that these are truly learning days,” she said.
BOND RATING INCREASES
In financial news, the district’s bond rating has improved to an A for the first time in a “long time,” Paul said.
The evaluation was performed by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. This is the second time the bond rating has improved in three years, Paul said. The district issued the bond in 2017.
The upgrade was the result of the school board changing the district fund balance range from 5 to 10 percent to 10 to 15 percent, Paul said.
“You’ve done a great service for us,” Paul said.
The district has also not had to cash flow borrow, she said, contributing to financial stability.
Growing enrollment was another factor. Paul shared that four new positions have been added at Sunrise River School, the district’s elementary school.
Bond ratings indicate “quality and stability,” according to Investopedia. Ratings can impact interest rates and pricing.
Log In
