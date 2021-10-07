NOW SHOWING: Return of the Cancer Crusaders

Members of Isanti County Cancer Crusaders (from left), Megan Benson, president Debbie Hermanson and secretary Michelle Lucas, prepare for their annual Bowling for a Cure fundraiser set for Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1-3 p.m. at Junction Bowl, Isanti. Bowlers can show up in costume and raise money to benefit residents of Isanti County as they go through treatment for cancer.