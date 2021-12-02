The Operation Christmas Child team members of East Central Minnesota set a goal of collecting 4,800 shoeboxes filled with gifts for needy children across the world. They handily surpassed that mark.
“As a collection center last year we collected 4,566 boxes; so the goal we set for this year was 4,800,” said Krista Bayne, OCC ECMN Church Relations Coordinator. “God provided 5,342.”
New Hope Community Church in Cambridge collected 2,635 shoeboxes. This total was comprised of the shoeboxes assembled during the Nov. 13 packing party, and contributions from New Hope parishioners and members of the local community who brought boxes to the Cambridge drop-off site.
Drop-off locations for the shoeboxes include the three campuses of New Hope Community Church in Cambridge, Isanti and Braham; New Life in Princeton; Main Street Church in North Branch; First Presbyterian Church in Mora; and St. Paul Lutheran in Milaca.
The East Central Minnesota team has ministry coordinators, ministry team members and drop-off project leaders. Kimberly Mosman is the area coordinator. Team members include Wendy Walburg, logistics and collection center coordinator; Kim Maring, prayer coordinator, assisted by Tim Maring; Deanna Gusk, community relations coordinator, assisted by Deb Peters; and Krista Bayne, church relations coordinator, assisted by Cheryl Nelson.
Drop-off leaders at the other sites were Pauline Ewert, Princeton; Derek Marxhausen, Milaca; Julie Brunet, North Branch; and Ann Schindledecker, Mora.
