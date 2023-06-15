About a month ago, Lex Cralley, organizer of the Cambridge Father’s Day Fly-in, came into our offices with the exciting news that the event would be returning this year after several years of being grounded following COVID. Not only that, he said it was going to be better than ever, with several vintage planes on display to go along with the usual, familiar activities from years past such as a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Lions Club, pedal planes for the youngsters, a chance to go for a free flight for older kids (which unfortunately has reached its maximum number through pre-registration already), just to name a few. The featured plane, he said, will be a 1944 biplane that is a flying homage to veterans.
Then he hit me with the ultimate kicker: “As a way to promote the fly-in in your newspaper, what would you think about taking a ride in the biplane?” I think my mouth was so wide open after this query you could have flown a small plane into it. I think my response was something simple like “yeah,” but in my head, I was screaming “HELL YEA!”
At this point, I will admit my thoughts were sprinkled with a little concern as well. Some of you readers will recall as a child I suffered from a form of a fear of heights. More specifically, I hated being up at an angle. But at the same time, I’m fine riding roller coasters and similar other rides. Additionally, this wouldn’t be my first flight in a smaller plane. Back in eighth grade at Cambridge Middle School, all of us students were taken on a flight from Cambridge Airport by some local pilots. But that was also the first, and only, time I’d been up in the air. And that was over 35 years ago.
SCHEDULED FOR TAKEOFF
Fast forward to last Thursday — the day everything finally was able to come together for this potentially once-in-a-lifetime experience. Leading up to it I had done a little Google searching and discovered riding in a biplane was essentially like riding in a convertible — only a few hundred feet above the ground. Matt Quy, the owner of the plane, confirmed that comparison.
“It’s actually windier in the back seat,” he said.
Driving to the airport, I wound up timing it perfectly so I got to see the plane come in for a landing. Just the sight of it brought on shivers of excitement. It just looked cool. And the closer I got, the cooler it looked.
Before our flight, Matt explained this model plane was originally much better built. However, when it was being utilized as a training plane, they made it harder to fly by reducing the horsepower of the engine and moving the gas tank to inside the top wing. All that made it tougher to maneuver. In retrospect, that makes sense. Make something tougher during training so when you get to flying other planes for real, it’s all the easier.
When it came my turn to take a ride (three others also got a turn, with me being the second in line), it turned out that getting in the darn thing was the hardest part. The passenger rides in the front seat, meaning you have to climb up on a protected strip of the wing. Thankfully, a step stool was brought out. Next, my inflexible legs needed a little extra prodding to bend the right way to climb in.
The cockpit is much roomier than I was expecting. There was plenty of leg and elbow room. In front of the seat was what looked to be a broomstick. That was a secondary controller — which also makes sense since these biplanes were made for training pilots. But at the time, it looked a little goofy and then looked even goofier as it moved around “on its own” in conjunction with the pilot’s controller.
Before anyone asks, yes, you do wear an aviation cap, complete with goggles. But much to my sister’s disappointment, it didn’t include a scarf. The caps do have noise-canceling headphones (which is a good thing), and you can hear the pilot communicating with ground control as you taxi for takeoff.
AIRBORNE
Taxiing down the runway was pretty much like I expected — a little bumpy but then smooth. What I didn’t know until afterward is that some of those bumps were actually the small back wheel wobbling. I guess it isn’t unusual for that wheel to be a little loose.
Those initial moments after takeoff were the most unnerving as you are very cognizant of “hey, I’m up in the air.” And for me, that first bank was unsettling at first. But since it didn’t last all that long, I was relieved to know my childhood phobia wasn’t kicking in. So, after that, it was a matter of trying to take in as much as possible, which was much easier said than done.
At first, I was looking for recognizable landmarks. That didn’t last long as it quickly morphed into just looking back and forth, marveling at what I was experiencing. I even had to repeatedly remind myself I had a camera with me. I also completely forgot to ask before or after how fast we were going and how high we got.
At one point, Matt offered to let me “take the stick” and fly the plane, “or do you just want to sight-see?” For a second I was going to say I wanted to fly it, but the photographer in me, which is obsessed with observing things, took over and I opted for “sightseeing.”
People are getting used to seeing videos from above via drones, but those pale in comparison to this. The view is breathtaking as you simultaneously see the broader picture, but at the same time notice smaller details. At the same time, it is a totally different experience from “regular” planes. You do feel a good breeze along your shoulders, which helps remind you not to stick your arms/hands/camera too far out. Even with the noise-canceling headphones, you do hear the constant drone of the engine as well.
I don’t even know how long we were up there — maybe 20 to 30 minutes. All I know is that time flew by (sorry, I had to say it) and in a seeming instant, we were coming in for a landing, which was also remarkably smooth.
BACK ON SOLID GROUND
Climbing out of the cockpit proved much easier than getting in. Once on the ground, I almost expected a bit of a rubbery-leg feeling, but there wasn’t one. What was there was a noticeable rush of adrenaline and a feeling you had just gone through a full-body workout. That feeling lasted well into the night. It is certainly an experience I will treasure forever and wouldn’t hesitate to go through again. At the very least, I would encourage everyone to come out on Sunday and take a close look at these historic aircraft.
There is one final personal note that made this experience all the more incredible for me. My grandpa — the man I am named after — was in the Air Force and trained pilots, quite possibly in that very model plane. If he were alive today, he would have gotten a huge kick out of hearing about this experience. Either way, it brought me even closer to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.