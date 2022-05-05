In October 2020, the Veterans Memorial Park, located at 207 Birch Street S. in Cambridge, held its first community dedication of three granite, engraved veteran memorial walls.
Since this dedication, four more walls have been filled, leaving only one wall remaining, for a total of eight. Each granite wall measures 5 feet, 2 inches by 4 feet, 8 inches, and supports 90 engraved 1-foot-by-6-inch blocks. Only 85 bricks are available for purchase. To be eligible, the block must name a veteran, whether past or present, who served/serves in the United States military, including National Guard and Reserves. The veteran does not have to be from the Cambridge community. This makes the perfect gift that will last forever.
The committee is happy to announce the stencils to engrave the granite walls have arrived after waiting one-and-a-half years. This was an unexpected delay, resulting in an extra-long wait for those who have purchased a block. With only 85 blocks left, the committee hopes the final wall will be completed, and the remaining five walls can be dedicated together.
If all the stars align, the committee will have a second dedication ceremony in the fall.
Since the first dedication in 2020, a 6-foot fence has been installed. This fence will soon have laser-cut emblems of each military branch of service placed between panels. Benches were generously donated and have also been placed.
This park is truly a must-see that the committee encourages everyone to visit. Committee members are extremely proud of how this dream has been pulled together. Many volunteers and sponsors have contributed and worked very hard. It truly is a gem for the Cambridge community.
Committee members are Clark, Annette and Kimberly Swanson; Jim and Kathy Rostberg; Susan Morris; Gail Genin; Kelly Lillemoen; and Curt Haugen.
Applications are available at the Veterans Memorial Park, at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, or online at veteransmemorialparkinc.org. Phone 612-324-3568 or email: veteransmemorialpark68@gmail.com.
