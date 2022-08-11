By the end of counting votes for the local Primary election, there were mainly predictable results, but with a few mini surprises. Below are the unofficial results of voting:
MORRIS SURVIVES
Incumbent county commissioner Susan Morris had the most contested race, with three other candidates on the ballot. And when the smoke cleared, Morris advanced to the general election, however she wasn’t the biggest vote-getter. Kristi LaRowe garnered 515 votes, with Morris earning 430. Those two will now go head-to-head in the general election. Michelle Block came in third with 274 votes and Clark Johnson only had 50 votes.
DUFF, MORLEY ADVANCE IN DISTRICT 1
The three-person race to replace current commissioner Dave Oslund, who is not running for re-election, in Isanti County Commissioner District 1 featured Alan Duff and Joe Morley easily advancing to the general election. Morley came in first with 638 votes, with Duff receiving 463. Gary Lantz came in a distant third with 189 votes and will not be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
TIGHT RACE FOR CAMBRIDGE COUNCIL
If the primary election results are any indication, the race for Cambridge Council’s two open seats is going to be extremely close. With four of the five candidates advancing from the primary election to the general election, the four who advanced were separated by a mere 94 votes. Current Cambridge-Isanti School Board member Aaron Berg wound up coming in first with 511 votes — just one vote ahead of current councilmember Bob Shogren’s 510. Amanda Wisner finished in third place with 461 votes and former councilmember Joe Morin came in fourth with 417. Brandon Harapat only garnered 129 votes and will not be advancing to the general election.
LOVERING, SEIBERLICH EASILY ADVANCE
The two Isanti County Sheriff candidates who did the most campaigning unsurprisingly cruised to the general election. Wayne Seiberlich came in first with 3,089 votes. Current chief deputy Lisa Lovering earned 2,003 votes to come in second. Michael Longbehn was a distant third with 271 votes.
CHISAGO COUNTY DISTRICT 1
In the new Chisago County District that includes exclusively the city of North Branch, it looks like it will be a battle between two candidates who are currently sitting in other government seats. Current North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson received 383 votes to come in first, followed by current North Branch School Board chair Tim MacMillan with 297 votes. Richard Cedergren came in third with 143 votes and will not be advancing.
CHISAGO COUNTY DISTRICT 5
In the district that encompasses Rush City and Harris, plus Fish Lake, Nessel, Rushseba, and Sunrise Townships, Dan Dahlberg easily came in first, earning 631 votes. The race for second place was much tighter, with Cindy Erickson edging out John Sutcliffe 265 to 198 votes. Dahlberg and Erickson will now advance to the general election to fill the remaining term of late County Commissioner Mike Robinson, who died back on Jan. 23.
VOTER TURNOUT
Overall, the voter turnout was satisfactory for a primary election. In Isanti County, approximately 20% of the registered voters filled out a ballot. Voter turnout was slightly lower in the two Chisago County Commissioner districts, with approximately 14% of registered voters casting a ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.