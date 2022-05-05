Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient to speak

Each year, dozens of volunteers from around the area contribute to or volunteer for Operation Christmas Child by sending in donations or taking part in the annual Shoebox Packing event. However, few ever get to meet or hear from someone who has benefitted from the generosity of the program.
On Saturday, May 14, the public will get that chance when Alex Nsengiman visits New Hope Community Church in Cambridge to offer his testimony of how Operation Christmas Child changed his life. “Shoebox Story & Sweets” will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the churchyard at 33030 Vickers Street NE. Ice cream sundaes will be served following the presentation.
According to information provided by New Hope, growing up in midst of an unstable Rwandan government in the early 1990s, Nsengiman experienced first-hand the tragedies of his nation’s genocide, which claimed the lives of his caregivers.
Fleeing for his life, Nsengiman escaped gunmen and eventually ended up in an orphanage. This became his home for the next several years.
One year while at the orphanage, he received a shoebox from Operation Christmas Child. Nsengiman remembers being so excited to have a gift to call his own. The shoebox gift sowed seeds of hope and love that he desperately needed, and he realized that God had a specific plan for his life.
Nsengiman now serves with Operation Christmas Child, paying forward the hope and love he received through that shoebox gift. He will be speaking about his life and how God protected him during the Rwandan genocide. Operation Christmas Child is part of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.