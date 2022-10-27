If you’re struggling with a disability that you feel might impede your ability to vote during the general election on Nov. 8, there are options available to assist you with casting your ballot.
Federal and State laws require that polling places be physically accessible, there are even accessible voting machines that can mark the ballot for you. These machines have screens that can display in large print or with high-contrast backgrounds. It can read your ballot through headphones if you need help reading. The accessible ballot machine makes it easy to fill out your ballot with a braille keypad, touchscreen, or sip-and-puff device. Once you’ve marked your ballot the machine then prints out a completed ballot.
If you physically cannot leave your vehicle, according to the secretary of state’s website, you have the right to ask for a ballot to be brought out to you for ‘curbside voting. Two election judges representing two different major political parties will then bring a ballot to you. Once you have completed your ballot the two judges will then bring your ballot inside to be placed in the ballot box so your votes are counted.
If you struggle to write because of difficulties with your hands, you have the right to orally confirm who you are and ask another person to sign in for you. You can also have someone assist you in all parts of casting your ballot as long as you can verbally communicate to that person who you want to vote for and the person assisting you does not represent your employer or your union. Should you choose to have someone assist you they cannot influence how you vote.
Voters in Minnesota who live in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, residential treatment centers, group homes, battered women’s shelters, or if you’re hospitalized and unable to go to the polling place, can request an agent delivery. Your agent must be 18 years old or older and have a pre-existing relationship with you. The agent cannot be a candidate and cannot be an agent for more than three voters during an election. To use an agent delivery, give the agent an absentee ballot application and you will need to fill out a second form called a ‘Request for Agent Delivery of Absentee Ballot’. The agent will take both forms to your local election office to pick up your ballot. They can pick up a ballot starting seven days before the election until 2 p.m. on Election Day. The ballot must be returned by 3 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Even if you’re under guardianship you have the right to vote, unless there is a judge’s order specifically preventing you from voting.
If you have questions about voting in your precinct with specific disabilities reach out to the County Election offices to find out more information. For Isanti County call 763-689-1644 or for Chisago County call 651-213-8500.
