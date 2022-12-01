Outstanding North Branch utility payments greatly reduced

In what was described as a win for public utility ratepayers, North Branch has markedly improved collection of utility payments.
Public Utilities Director Shawn Williams reported that outstanding utility payments to be collected via tax bills clock in at approximately $5,962 for this year — a contrast to the more than $500,000 in bad debt the city had to write off in 2019 due to years of failed collection attempts.
“I just want to applaud you and your team, because this is monumental, in my opinion,” council member Kelly Neider said.
The hundreds of thousands of dollars accumulated over many years, City Administrator Renae Fry said after the meeting, and most of it was either past the legal time limit to collect or owed by former residents who had since moved to other municipalities.
According to North Branch Water and Light Commission agendas from 2020, some overdue amounts dated back to 2004.
Williams said his department has been working diligently to collect bills in a timely manner.
“We need to recognize that the transition that has taken place over the last three years has benefited not only the residents, but it’s completely benefited the community,” Neider said.
The council also discussed rural stormwater charges, which some property owners either refuse to pay or do not pay in a timely manner, will also be appended to county property tax bills for an additional fee.
Williams also discussed the impact of the planned sale of electric assets to East Central Energy, planned for December 2022.
Assuming the sale goes through, ECE will freeze rates for three years, until 2026.
The sale may also allow a water main replacement in Northwest Old Town, slated for 2028 and budgeted at $1.5 million, to be completed sooner, Williams said.
At the same time, Williams cautioned in the event the sale is delayed or does not go through, North Branch residents could see a 15.6% increase beginning in January.
This increase can be chalked up to inflation, Williams said, including the price of diesel, which gets passed on from the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency.
Finally, Williams informed the council that the municipal water tower on the north side of town in Tower Park will be getting a “rehab,” including a paint job to resemble the tower near the former outlet mall on the west side of I-35.
“Looking forward to that,” Williams said. “That tower needs it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.