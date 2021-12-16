Pack mentality: Isanti man named leader of national men’s cancer support group

Andrew Heilman recognizes that 2020 was a rough year for everybody, what with a pandemic sweeping the planet. For him and his family, though, things may have been just a little bit harder.
In March — when the first waves of the coronavirus hit — his step-father, Ray Kelsey, who raised him from the age of 2 and whom he considers dad, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Heilman spent that summer moving his parents closer to him and readying their house to sell. Then, in September, just six months after his dad’s diagnosis, Heilman learned that a sore in his mouth that wasn’t going away was actually squamous cell carcinoma.
Now in remission, the Isanti resident recognized something else during his cancer battle: Sometimes people — especially men — need connections. Connections to cancer centers, connections to caregivers, and connections with people who are going through a similar struggle. Heilman is now one of those connections.
Because of, what he calls, his “willingness to help others as well as my willingness to drop the tough guy facade and be honest what I was/am going through,” Heilman has been chosen as one of 18 men across the country to be a Wolfpack leader for Man Up to Cancer, an online support group of more than 1,300 men.
“I discovered Man Up to Cancer when I was probably at the lowest point of my journey,” Heilman said in a news release from the organization. “I felt so alone and scared for my family but I knew I had to keep fighting. Then I found the Wolfpack and realized I wasn’t alone. There were so many guys out there fighting the same physical and mental battle I was, and we can help each other get through.”
Man Up to Cancer was founded by journalist Trevor Maxwell, a stage 4 colorectal cancer survivor from Maine. The organization offers a website, podcast, social media posts and a Facebook group — all ways for cancer patients to connect.
Members of the group are known as the Wolfpack, a title derived from a statement found on its website, “To us, it means knowing we are smarter and stronger as a pack than we are as lone wolves.”
Wolfpack leaders such as Heilman are tasked with connecting with local cancer centers and providing direct support to fellow cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.
Father and son fighting cancer
After his dad’s cancer diagnosis, Heilman’s own encounter with the disease started rather innocently. In August of 2020, Heilman recognized that a tenacious sore on his gums — made by a tortilla chip — wasn’t going away. He showed it to his wife Jody, who scheduled an appointment to see the dentist. The dentist sent Heilman to an oral surgeon who biopsied his ailing gums. On Sept. 11, he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the mucosa. The rest of that month was spent having scans and pre-op appointments.
Over the next two months Heilman had teeth, gum tissue and 53 lymph nodes removed; endured hospital stays and skin grafts; and underwent chemotherapy and radiation.
But the worst was yet to come: “In December and January (2020 and 2021) my body was put through the most terrible thing I hope I ever have to endure,” Heilman said. “If the nausea weakness and genuinely feeling like crap from chemo wasn’t enough, the radiation burned my neck and jaw as well as created sores inside of my mouth and destroyed my saliva glands.”
All the while, Heilman’s father was fighting his own battle. On Jan. 2, his parents sold their house and moved into his basement; Ray’s struggle continued until Feb. 5.
“Dad completed his cancer journey in my basement surrounded by me; my mom, Kris; and one of his sisters,” Heilman said. Over the next several months Heilman would learn about another tumor that was subsequently removed, along with several more teeth. He underwent several surgeries to replace lost tissue in his mouth and to excise a hematoma. He also had more skin grafts done and was hospitalized for infection on the area of his shoulder where skin for the graft was removed. Heilman will soon go through additional reconstructive operations, including surgery to restore the 11 teeth he has lost.
Heilman’s wife Jody has steadfastly witnessed her husband’s battle. “I’m so proud of my husband and the strength he’s shown. Watching him struggle and at times truly suffer through so much, both mentally and physically has been the most difficult season I’ve gone through in my life.”
Despite all of this, he remains resolute in his ability to win this battle and to help others with theirs. “I thank God my journey hasn’t been as bad as a lot of others I’ve seen, but without my faith I wouldn’t be here. If I didn’t believe this life is only temporary and that this season of cancer was but a drop in the ocean of eternity I’d be really (upset),” he said. “I’ve tried to show my strength through my faith as well as my weakness.
“I don’t want to put on the facade that I have Jesus, so I am always OK. I fall, and I fall a lot,” he added. “There are people God has put in my life to help pick me up and it has been my prayer since my journey started that I will be able to use this … situation to help others.”
Now, seven months cancer-free, he is surrounded and encouraged by those who love him.
“My wife is a rock star. She held us all together, and she picked up the slack where I couldn’t,” he said. “My son (Henry, age 9) always believed in me through all of (this) and celebrated the victories. He always found a silver lining in the defeats. Katelyn (3) was the best little nurse I could ask for. One of her favorite pastimes was ‘checking on Daddy.’
“Mom has her ups and downs,” Heilman continued. “There are a lot of firsts without Dad, especially with the holidays. She had a tough time dealing with the both of us especially when my dad was in his last days, and I was in the thick of chemo and radiation.”
“While I’m more then grateful to be on the other side, the one-year anniversary of so much trauma is very difficult,” Jody added. “Of course, we are in a better place this year in comparison to last year, and while we have nothing to complain about, it’s difficult trying to process. For so long, we were both in survival mode, just trying to get through one day, one treatment, one surgery, one meal, one tube feed, one more med dose.
“Living in such a state of stress and fear, leaves little time to process emotions at the time. Anniversaries have a sneaky way of triggering emotional responses we didn’t even realize were there. This year Christmas will be a time of reflection, gratitude, and filled with hope for a future that was almost taken from us much too soon.”
The Heilmans are encouraged by Andrew’s present and future work with Man Up to Cancer, not only to fulfill its mission of inspiring other men to connect and avoid isolation, but also to improve the quality of his own life.
“I hope to get the satisfaction out of helping others as well as use it as a healing tool for me,” he said. “Christmas is a time for family to enjoy the wonderful gifts that God gave us including the birth of Jesus. I find myself thankful I’m still here and thankful for everyone that helped get us through.
“My prayer from the beginning was for God to use this experience. If given the choice I would not have gone through any of this, but I find myself thankful for my scars because I can help others by sharing my experiences and giving the support only someone who has been there can offer.”
