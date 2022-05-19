Parents, public seek solution to baby formula shortage

The fishing opener may have started on Saturday, but parents across Minnesota — and the United States — have been on a fishing expedition of their own of late: the quest for elusive baby formula.
A pandemic-related supply chain issue and, according to the Food and Drug Administration, a recall in February of formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in its Sturgis, Mich., facility have caused the formula shortage. Abbott Nutrition’s plant had been closed ever since due to contamination issues with the understanding that it must meet all safety protocols. The plant manufactures Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.
In a media call Monday night, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said the FDA is doing everything in its power to address the baby formula shortage as quickly as possible. The FDA gave Abbott Nutrition the go-ahead to restart its plant, and it is working to streamline imports and manufacturing efforts.
“The FDA expects that the measures and steps it’s taking with infant formula manufacturers and others will mean more and more supply is on the way or on store shelves moving forward,” Califf said. Califf said on the “Today” show Monday that it will be about two weeks until the Michigan plant opens. Abbott told the New York Times that it would be six to eight weeks until products are on store shelves.
Locally, representatives from both Walmart in Cambridge and Coborn’s in Isanti referred questions to their respective corporate offices.
“We are on allocation from our suppliers, and so what we get from our suppliers, which is where this whole issue is stemming from and in the supply chain, we readily put on the shelves as quickly as we are able to, fully realizing the dire situation our customers are in,” said Dennis Host, vice president of marketing at Coborn’s corporate office in St. Cloud.
When asked if there were limitations placed on the number of containers consumers can buy, Host added, “We do not have a limit on baby formula or do not have any set limits on that.”
“All I can tell you is we are experiencing shortages,” Coborn’s manager Katie Bownds said. “The supplier is having trouble.”
Walmart corporate office did not reply to questions by press time.
In Isanti County, the Women, Infants and Children office is “working closely with families to help accommodate their formula needs,” said Cassandra Shaker, public health planner for Isanti County Public Health.
Parents searching the internet for formula and receiving WIC will have difficulty, Shaker said.
“WIC benefits need to be used in person and are not available when ordering online or for pickup,” she said. Parents who are used to providing a specific type of formula may wish to try a substitution found on a WIC-approved list from the Minnesota Department of Health: www.health.state.mn.us/docs/people/wic/localagency/recall/substitutions.pdf
For parents who give breastmilk and formula to their babies and would like to increase their supply of breastmilk to offset the need for formula, Isanti County WIC and Family Home Visiting Staff are available to help.
Additionally, the East Central Baby Café meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SW in Cambridge.
Parents in need of formula or who may have formula to give are also helping each other. One of the most popular new Minnesota Facebook groups — started on Wednesday, May 11 — is devoted to helping parents across the state find formula on sale or individuals who may have extra formula on hand. By Wednesday morning, the group had more than 2,800 members, mostly moms looking for formula or sharing photos of stocked store shelves.
“We started the group because we know how petrifying it is to question where your child’s next bottle will come from and to drive from store to store and come up empty-handed,” said Facebook group creator and administrator Tosha Anderson, the mom of an infant. “We wanted to streamline the process, so we created the group to share virtually and save time driving. Less time driving means more time at home with baby.
Anderson, who is mom of a baby that was in the newborn intensive care unit said she got the idea for the group from her husband who used Facebook to score Pokemon cards.
“Up until early this morning (Tuesday), it was just him and I doing everything — approving membership, approving posts, reviewing and tagging posts, linking people who are in search of formula to those who might have it or saw it, etc.,” Anderson said of herself and her husband. After being featured on a radio station and on television, the popularity of the group “just blew up.”
“We recruited a handful of moderators to help us. They all started this morning and it has been a godsend,” she said. “We will probably keep (the Facebook group) going until this shortage is completely behind us. Even then, I will probably just ‘pause’ the group but keep it intact so that in case it happens again, we’ll have somewhere to turn and it be ready to go.”
Until formula is back in stock on store shelves, the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advises against trying to make homemade formula or watering down formula to make it stretch longer; both could have dangerous consequences for babies.
In addition, toddler formulas are not recommended for infants; formulas designed for babies who were born premature can safely be used for a few weeks to feed full-term babies if nothing else is available, according to AAP.
In a pinch, babies can be fed whole cow’s milk for a brief period until the shortage is better. “This is not ideal and should not become routine,” AAP reports. “However, it is a better option than diluting formula or making homemade formula.”
For information from Isanti County WIC or Family Home Visiting Staff call 763-689-4212 or 763-689-1711. The Facebook group is at www.facebook.com/groups/formulafindermn. It is a private group, so you will need to ask permission to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.