Partial fish kill found on Lake Francis

Residents of Lake Francis in western Isanti County woke up earlier in the week to the foul stench of hundreds of dead fish, caused by a partial fish kill.
The fish kill was initially reported to the DNR late last week. According to reports, the kill appeared to be initially smaller, however, it exploded Monday night into Tuesday morning. Aided by a breeze from the west, a majority of the dead fish had collected all along the eastern shoreline of the lake.
A call into the Cambridge offices of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources revealed they were aware of the reports and a call for a survey from a field agent to investigate had been placed, and an agent would be looking at the situation Wednesday morning.
According to Matt Ward with the DNR Fisheries Department based out of Hinckley, fish kills of this nature are not uncommon this time of year. Ward noted Lake Francis has a maximum depth of seven feet, and lakes of that size are frequently susceptible to fish kills from time-to-time.
“Lakes of that depth warm very quickly,” he said. “And they are prone to blue/green algae blooms.”
He said his office has received about a half-dozen reports of other fish kills from Hinckley south just in the last week.
The type of fish observed getting killed will go a long way towards indicating why it happened. Ward said if it is mostly smaller fish such as perch, sunfish, crappies or even bass, that would point to the warm water and/or an algae bloom being the culprit. However, if a large number of fish like bullheads are discovered, then that would raise some red flags.
More importantly, Ward noted, was that assuming it is an algae bloom, he would recommend against anyone swimming in the lake and to definitely keep dogs out of the water as ingestion of the algae can be fatal. At the same time, he noted there is probably no danger to other wildlife who might be feasting on the dead fish, again, unless it proves to be something else causing the fish kill.
“Those animals are probably loving life right now (with easy meals),” he said.
The other point of emphasis Ward made is that it is extremely rare for all fish in the lake to die at once. “Someone fishing in the lake next spring probably wouldn’t have a clue this happened,” he said.
Despite the probable lack of alarm for this particular fish kill, Ward still encourages residents to report their concerns, just in case it does turn out to be something more serious than a naturally recurring situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.