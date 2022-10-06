Noted advocate of children’s safety and chair of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Patty Wetterling will speak, Friday, Oct. 28 at the Braham Event Center. Wetterling will speak as part of the North Star Family Advocacy Center’s first annual Stand Against Child Abuse event.
Patty will be speaking about her experience, when her son Jacob was abducted, as well as how Child and Family Advocacy Centers have changed the landscape for child abuse and abduction cases and how these cases are handled now as opposed to when Jacob was abducted in 1989.
Doors open for a silent auction preview at 5 p.m. The dinner and program will begin at 6 p.m. Live music will be provided by The Cactus Blossoms.
The cost for this event is $35. Proceeds from the event will help protect children in the Braham and surrounding communities.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
To purchase tickets for this event go to https://Northstargala2022.eventbrite.com. If you would like more information about Stand Against Child Abuse call 763-252-6120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.