A 63-year-old woman crossing Highway 95 was struck and killed by an oncoming car on Friday, Aug. 20.
According to the incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Jennifer Ann Cottrell (unknown city of residence) was struck while crossing Highway 95 near Nixon Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. The car, a 2005 Dodge Caravan, was heading east on Highway 95 at the time of the incident. The driver, listed as 71-year-old Keary Paul Olson of Stanchfield, was not injured in the crash.
According to the report, the road conditions were wet at the time, and alcohol does not appear to be involved.
