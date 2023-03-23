The North Branch Area Library is set to host a marshmallow Peep flinging contest on Saturday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event, which is open to anyone aged 6 and up, will take place at the library and is free to attend.
Participants will have the opportunity to construct their own catapults using materials provided by the library, and will compete to see whose Peep can be flung the farthest. The event promises to be a fun and engaging activity for families and individuals alike, and is sure to provide plenty of laughs and excitement.
The contest is sponsored by the North Branch Friends of the Library, and is part of the library’s ongoing efforts to engage with the local community and promote a love of learning and exploration. Those interested in participating can simply show up on the day of the event - no registration is necessary.
YOUTH POETRY CONTEST
The North Branch Area Library invites young poets from across the East Central region to enter the 2023 Youth Poetry Contest on Saturday, April 1. Each year, poets in kindergarten through 12th grade write and submit a poem based on a theme. This year’s theme is “Hear My Voice.”
The North Branch Friends of the Library will be awarding a $20 cash prize to the winning poem in each age group — K-2nd grade, 3-5th grade, 6-8th grade, and 9-12th grade. Additional cash prizes will be given out by random drawing. Mark your calendars for these important dates:
Saturday, April 1, 1:30 p.m.: The North Branch Library will hold a poetry writing workshop. We will read poems, learn about different types of poetry, and workshop ideas together.
Friday, April 21, by 6 p.m.: Deadline for contest entries.
Saturday, April 22: Judging entries.
Monday, April 24: Winners announced.
Tuesday, April 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The library will hold a casual, drop-in reception including refreshments and some poetry-related activities. If your entry is selected as a winner, or your name is drawn in the random drawing, you can pick up your prize on this day.
Contest entries will be published in an eBook that will be published through MN Writes, MN Reads and will be submitted into the Indie Author Project collection. To view previous years’ entries and winners, visit the Youth Poetry Contest page at ecrlib.org.
