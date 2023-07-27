The last two weeks of July are always an exciting time at Play Inc Arts. In the course of 14 days, the students in the Summer Youth Theatre build, rehearse, and perform a middle school show, tear it down, and then build, rehearse, and perform a high school musical. It is no small feat and an impressive thing to watch.
This year is no different. Just last weekend the company produced Disney’s Aladdin, Jr. The city of Agrabah arose from the stage of the PAC. Within two hours of the final production, Agrabah was no more, and the enchanted world that is the setting of Disney’s The Little Mermaid was front and center.
Disney musicals are always a big challenge for any theatre company to do, but two of them back-to-back is especially difficult. The high school students have spent the summer learning all sorts of new skills like puppet making and a significant amount of set and prop building. All of it to help create the world of Ariel, Sebastian, Prince Eric and all their friends on land and under the sea.
The Little Mermaid, is of course a beloved property that ignited a second golden age of animated musicals, so making sure the show is presented with attention to detail has been super important. Director Aaron Knudsvig says, “people expect certain things when you put a show like Mermaid on stage. Although not everything can be like the original animation, we have tried hard to give everybody the musical they grew up loving.”
The show has a cast of 41 performers and was chosen because of how many opportunities there are to feature the many talented students in the program. 2023 graduate Leslie Bleess takes on the all important role of Ariel while 2023 graduate Evan Goebel steps into the boots of Prince Eric, and Jacob Lewandoski keeps the action moving as Sebastian the crab. With a whole host of sisters, friends, sailors, and other underwater creatures, the PAC stage has rarely been more colorful or full of life.
Don’t miss Play Inc’s presentation of The Little Mermaid July 28th and 29th at 7:00 and July 30 at 2:00 at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased through the Play Inc website (www.playincarts.org) or directly through www.Showtix4u.com
