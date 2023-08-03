The popularity in the area of playing pickleball continues to rise, and with that comes the need for more places to play it. Despite the recent addition of four more pickleball exclusive courts in Heritage Greens in Cambridge, the Cambridge Area Pickleball Association continues to search for more playing surfaces, with its latest search extending down to the city of Isanti.
As such, the CAPA made a request to the city of Isanti for permission to place temporary nets and tape lines at the Academy Park tennis courts. According to Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim, there are already temporary lines set up at Harder Park, however those courts are heavily used by tennis players, leaving little time for pickleball play.
Hillesheim said CAPA will supply the nets and tape, so there is no cost to the city. She said they will also put up a sign advising tennis players that the pickleball nets can be moved off to the side for tennis matches.
She said she contacted Arts and Science Academy, which uses that park frequently, and “they were thrilled at the idea. They were excited since pickleball is such a fast-growing sport, so their students would also benefit from it.”
The Isanti Council unanimously approved the request, with Councilmember Dan Collison jokingly asking “Are they going to change their name to the Cambridge-Isanti Area Pickleball Association?”
“I haven’t heard that, but I can ask them,” responded Hillesheim.
(0) comments
