Pie Day continues its tradition of delicious fun

For more than three decades, the residents of Braham and the surrounding area have come together to celebrate on one day — a day that marks its designation as the “Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota.”
This year, many of the same popular events, plus a few new ones, will be in place at Freedom Park and throughout the town to help commemorate a day with history that goes back to the 1930s.
According to the Braham Pie Day website, the “fame for pie began in the 1930s and ’40s, when folks would drive to their lake homes, taking the ‘shortcut to Duluth through Braham.’ After driving from the Twin Cities they would stop at the Park Cafe for pie and coffee.”
Gov. Rudy Perpich in 1990 tagged Braham with the monicker of “Homemade Pie Capital,” and the first pie day took place that year as a pie and ice cream social. When the Isanti County Historical Society began planning the event, it moved to the first Friday in August, when it’s been held ever since.
“People always ask, ‘Why do you do it on a Friday?’” said Tish Carlson, Braham mayor and director and craft coordinator for Braham Pie Day. “The answer is, it’s working, and you’re not going to change something that’s working.”
The celebration is no longer run by the ICHS; it now operates under its own Braham Pie Day umbrella, and is designated a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Regardless of who is in charge, the fun and the pies just keep coming.
Last year, while the pandemic was still intruding on summer fun, more than 800 pies were baked and sold, both by the slice and whole pies. This year, five days were set aside at the Braham Area High School for baking and clean up of all those tasty treats; Katie Blomdahl and Tracy Fix coordinate the pie baking. Additionally, the Park Cafe, which helped give Braham its pie prominence, generally bakes and sells around 300 pies each year. The cafe is under new ownership and the year’s Pie Days will be the owners’ first.
We’re getting the things we need and making sure we have enough ingredients,” said Alicia Masters, one of the new owners. “We are hard at work planning for it, and the last three days before the event is when we will really be getting everything done. You can’t bake much more before that because you want to have everything fresh.”
Although she agree that her team of bakers had a daunting task ahead of them, they are up to the challenge.
“I feel like we’re doing a good job of planning,” Masters said. “We’ll see how it goes, and we’ll just do the best we can.”
But as enjoyable as the eating is, there’s more to Pie Day than just the consumption of fruit, nuts, cream and crust. New this year, Braham Public Safety will have a “Dunk a First Responder” fundraising dunk tank, with proceeds going to benefit the Braham Area Police and Firefighters. Also on tap for the day will be VFW Pancake Feed at the Braham Event Center starting at 7 a.m., and the Braham Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Medallion Hunt, which starts at 10 a.m. The Sweet as Pie Collector’s Car Show will again be held, as will the craft show and the 32nd annual Show of Small Quilts and raffle, which will be at City Hall.
For those with a competitive spirit, the Braham Area Committee for Kids organizes a pie baking contest each year featuring celebrity judges who offer constructive criticism on the various bakes. Last year’s judges included Mary Jane Miller of “Mary Jane Cooks;” Meredith Deeds, consultant for Betty Crocker Test Kitchens; Rose McGee, Founder of “Sweet Potato Comfort Pie;” and Sara Hayden, Owner of “Sara’s Tipsy Pies.” Carlson said the identities of this year’s judges are still secret.
Other competitions include the senior and junior pie eating contest, and, for those who wish to compete on a less gustatory level, the Recycled Braham Pie Tin art contest. Pie tins can be purchased at Braham City Hall, and artwork must be dropped off at the Braham Event Center on Aug. 1. Artwork is judged by viewer’s choice at the Event Center between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4. Winners will be called and announced on the Pie Day Stage at 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 5.
KMNB Radio — 102.9 The Wolf — disc jockey PT, whose real name is Paul Thomas, returns for his second year as the master of ceremonies for the Grandy Lions-sponsored Performing Arts Stage talent.
“He makes it a lot of fun,” said Carlson, who added that the time between each performer will be filled with Pie in the Sky or Pie in Your Eye trivia.
Entertainment at the stage kicks off at 10 a.m. with the Chmielewski Fun-time Band, followed by Catrina Cambell and Ed Pangerl at 11 a.m.; the Tusen Takk Variety and Fashion Show at noon; Pie-Allulia Chorus at 12:30 p.m.; the MACTIR Academy of Irish Dancers at 1 p.m.; and the Meier Grove Band at 2. The evening of entertainment closes with the Braham Ambassador Chalenge pie eating contest, which starts at 6 p.m.
All information for Braham Pie Day can be found on its website, pieday.com, or on its Facebook page.
