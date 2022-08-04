Pine City mayor shares his personal struggle with COVID

Pine City’s mayor, Carl Pederson, says he’s lucky to be alive and credits the Lord, healthcare workers, his family, and community for his being here today. He is thankful to be able to tell his story, a story which coincidentally began around Thanksgiving of last year.
Carl and his wife, Kris, remember making pizza for dinner one night in late November. The pizza tasted funny, so they made a different one to see if that would make a difference, but it didn’t. And on Dec. 5, Pederson suspected he may have COVID and tested positive.
Kris, and son Riley also came down with COVID.
They purchased an oxygen reader and monitored their symptoms closely. Kris was sick with a bad cough for about three weeks and started to improve, but symptoms came on quickly for Carl, and his health continued to deteriorate to the point where he felt he couldn’t catch his breath. Their oldest son, Luke, took him to the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 12.
The couple decided to cancel their annual trip to Arizona and Carl told Kris before he left, “See you in a week.” But the anticipated week of hospital care would turn into months.
At this time, visitors were not allowed in hospitals, and the only form of communication would occur via text or talking to nurses and doctors on the phone. “It was the most helpless, gut wrenching feeling when there’s no contact and not knowing what’s going on with your husband,” said Kris. “You just depend on every phone call. I had fear every time I answered.”
She recalled lots of praying and talking to the Lord. Beyond that, she contacted a provider to try to receive the monoclonal antibody treatment. The process was cumbersome going through the State website, and by the time she heard back from someone to allow Carl to receive the treatment, the window had closed.
On Dec. 17, Carl was intubated, and on Dec. 22 around 1 a.m., the family got a call from the hospital saying they were airlifting him to another location because his kidneys were shutting down. At that point, it was unclear which hospital he would go to because so many beds were filled, but they were able to locate a spot for him at Abbott. Miraculously, Carl’s kidneys began to rebound on the helicopter ride to the hospital, and no dialysis was needed.
But before long, another issue arose: Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome or ARDS. ARDS occurs when fluid builds up in the tiny elastic air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs in critically ill patients. The fluid keeps the lungs from filling with enough air to provide the oxygen needed for the bloodstream and organs. Many people who develop ARDS don’t survive, according to the Mayo Clinic. Chest tubes were inserted into Carl’s lungs twice to preserve his lung function.
Another setback would take place on Dec. 31. The hospital called to say that Carl had a stroke. Thankfully, the stroke occurred on the right cerebral artery, affecting Carl’s left side; Carl uses his right hand for writing.
The first time Kris was able to see Carl was Jan. 10.
A 48-year love story
During Carl’s stay in the hospital in January, doctors asked Kris if she wanted to take him off life support due to the severity of his condition. His lungs were severely damaged and scarred, and he still wasn’t breathing on his own.
“A couple of the doctors asked about who he was as a person and what kind of lifestyle he led, saying that if he recovered he would have to deal with severe issues,” recalled Kris tearfully. “My heart was telling me ‘how can I make that call when he’s always sedated? And when are they going to give him a chance to breathe on his own?’ I felt like they weren’t giving him a fair chance.”
Kris’ thoughts brought her back to Rushford, the small town in southern Minnesota where she spent summers with her grandparents. She was 14 years old when she met Carl at a street dance in 1974. Carl was 16, but she went home and told her grandma that she just met the boy she was going to marry. She and Carl wrote letters while he was in the Army and stationed in Germany. Kris would spray perfume on the letters before sending them off, but the ink would run from the perfume, and Carl could only make out a few words by the time the letters made their way across the ocean. This made for some good laughs during their 48-year journey together.
She reflected on all the places they’ve been and the places they still wanted to travel to in their RV. The decision to keep Carl alive was an easy one for her.
“The doctors said, ‘He’s going to have A-Z wrong with him.’ I told them that I am going to buck them on this and not allow them to take him off life support. We would deal with what God gives us,” she said. There was still brain activity which also gave Kris and their sons hope.
Saying ‘hello’ again
The doctors tried breathing trials every other day, Kris recalled, and turned down the ventilator to see if he could breathe on his own for about three weeks. Electrodes continued to monitor brain activity as well.
It was the last week in January when Carl started breathing on his own again for about six or seven hours at a time. And on Jan. 28, his breathing tube was removed, and he was taken out of the ICU.
Carl’s first memory of the ordeal happened in early February when the hospital chaplain, who visited him once a week, stopped in to see him. The chaplain was surprised to hear Carl say, “Hello.” She couldn’t believe it and rushed to call Kris to tell her the good news.
Kris was elated.
The next few months were spent in rehabilitation where it was therapists’ job to train Carl to eat and drink on his own again and get back to functioning. Carl quipped saying the “one ray of sunshine” was that he lost about 50 pounds. It wasn’t the way he wanted to do it, he said, but was grateful to “lose a few pounds.”
Carl’s brother Paul showed up in the middle of February and stayed through March, tag-teaming with Kris and Carl’s sisters, to help Carl on his road to recovery. “It’s been a collaborative effort,” said Carl. “I’m so grateful to be alive, but humans are humans, and you want more and want to be back to normal, but that’s not going to happen just yet, if ever.” He said he has a lot of respect for people in the healthcare profession. “The small things like having a good nurse would make my day.”
Paul noted, “It was a very scary time talking with the doctor on the video call. They questioned whether Carl would be happy if he made it, but I always felt like Carl is a fighter. It was an uneasy time, but we are grateful he came out of it.”
Being a musician, Paul wrote a song for Carl. He even enlisted the help of a Nashville musician to record the song. Paul also put together a video for Carl documenting the journey with photos and videos. For Carl, this has been a motivating tool showing him how far he has come, from being bedridden to now being up and walking.
Looking back
Carl reflected on the crisis with tears in his eyes. “I’m so grateful for Kris. She didn’t give up and stood by me. God spared me for some reason.” he said. “I hope nobody else gets it like I did. I knew a couple people in the community didn’t make it.”
Carl said both he and his wife are now vaccinated but weren’t when they contracted COVID. As for health issues, Carl, who is 63, said he only had the pre-existing conditions of Type II diabetes and high blood pressure.
“I was skeptical about it (the vaccine), and we traveled all across the country and never had any problems. We really struggled with the decision to get vaccinated or not, and you hear and read all this stuff – the vaccine has been politicized which is unfortunate.”
He still believes people should have the freedom to make the choice for themselves, whether or not to get vaccinated, but does recommend it for anyone who has underlying health conditions.
Moving forward
Recovering has not come without challenges. During the time that Carl was laid up, he sustained a hip disorder where bone had grown between the ball and socket. This caused him severe pain and has affected his mobility. He now uses a wheelchair and walker to get around.
Paul has been working with Carl every day to help get him back on his feet, and he recently began pool therapy in Mora as well. Carl’s vision was affected by the stroke which required glasses and an upcoming surgery.
Looking forward, Carl hasn’t decided if he’ll run for mayor this term but will re-evaluate as he regains his strength. Neither COVID nor the stroke have impacted Carl cognitively, but he anticipates he’ll make a decision about the run by August.
Kris
has now become the driver in the family and says she is going to learn to drive the motorhome so they can continue their adventures together.
Many thanks
“If there is a silver lining, we have grown closer as a family,” said Carl. “God has been with us and has strengthened our faith during this journey.”
“There have been a lot of people in the community, through church and friends, that have been so kind to us and kept us in their thoughts and prayers. Many stopped here with meals or have sent letters or texts of encouragement,” said Kris. “We look forward to having more adventures with our sons, Luke and Riley, daughter-in-law, Sarah, and grandsons Quentin and Owen.”
