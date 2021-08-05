Pine County meth dealer sentenced, trafficking suspects arrested

The East Central Drug & Violent Offenders Task Force reports that a Pine County meth dealer has been sentenced and two suspected drug traffickers that were currently residing in Cambridge and North Branch have been arrested and found with cocaine and fentanyl.
Meth dealer sentenced
In July, Gerald Allen Jensen, a Pine County resident was sentenced in federal court to 112 months in prison on drug-related charges. Following release from prison, Jensen will be obligated to seven years of supervised release.
The East Central Drug & Violent Offenders Task Force reports that it investigated a group involved in the trafficking and distribution of methampthetamine from Mexico to Minnesota. In September, multiple warrants were executed in Pine County resulting the recovery of firearms, 23 pounds of meth, $20,455 in illicit proceeds, four arrests, and a five-party federal indictment.
According to a task force press release, the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, and sentencing is imminent for three others. An Isanti County resident is facing 100-262 months, a drug runner from St. Paul is facing 57-108 months, one of the two drug sources from California is facing 51-210 months and, one suspect remains at large and is presumed to be outside the U.S.
Suspected drug traffickers arrested
The East Central Drug & Violent Offenders Task Force also reports that on June 18, Ismael “Jordan” Yannick Toovi, 21, of Cambridge and Payton Marie Sausen, 20, of North Branch were arrested in Nebraska on traffic and drug-related charges.
The task force reported that it began investigating Toovi’s involvement in drug trafficking and distribution of the deadly “M30” fentanyl pills in the Isanti/Chisago County area.
Toovi and Sausen were successfully intercepted by law enforcement while allegedly in the middle of the interstate drug trafficking event. Over 5,000 fentanyl pills and more than six grams of cocaine were seized. Toovi and Sausen face drug charges in Nebraska and could face additional federal drug charges.
“These drugs are exceptionally dangerous in our communities, especially among young adults experimenting with drug use,” the task force stated in a press release. “Ingestion of these pills can be fatal, and members of our communities have already died as a result. The East Central Drug & Violent Offenders Task Force is committed to safeguarding our communities and will continue to disrupt the flow of these drugs into our neighborhoods and reduce the threat they pose to the lives of our fellow residents”
Anyone with information about any illegal narcotics, gang, or other violent offender activity, are asked to contact the task force at 320-566-4153.
The East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force was established in 2012 and is comprised of criminal investigators from Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, and Pine Counties, serving approximately 141,578 residents across 2,781 square miles. The purpose of the task force is to improve the health, safety, and security of our communities through targeted enforcement of dangerous criminal activity. Task Force efforts focus primarily on drug trafficking, smuggling and distribution networks, interdiction of illicit drugs and contraband, criminal gang activity and other violent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.