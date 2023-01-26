The University of Minnesota Extension invites all crop producers in East Central Minnesota to the Pine & Isanti Counties Corn & Soybean Conference March 2, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Braham Event Center. This is an educational and informational program involving two of the most widely produced crops.
Please register online at https://z.umn.edu/CornSoybeanConference. Agendas will be handed out with the program materials in an extension folder during registration. Writing utensils will also be provided. A light breakfast and lunch will be served during the program and a registration fee of $10 per person (to be paid at the door via cash or check (please make checks out to Regents of the University of Minnesota)). The registration fee includes a meal and program materials.
This program is directed at corn and soybean producers and agricultural professionals in the East Central Minnesota region, and it will be approximately five and a half hours in length.
This program will include six Extension Specialist speakers with the following topics: crop financing, soybean yield and research, corn productivity and profitability, crop climate adaptation, sustainable tillage systems, cover crops for corn and soybeans, and weed management. In addition, Minnesota’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner will be in attendance and provide updates. Other agricultural entities (FBM, NRCS, SWCD, etc.) will have tables at the event, in which attendees will have the opportunity to visit throughout the day.
Any questions pertaining to this event can be directed to Katie Hagen by phone (Pine: 320-591-1650; Isanti: 763-689-8254) or email (hagen@umn.edu).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.