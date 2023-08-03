Join East Central Regional Library Aug. 12 at the Isanti County Historical Society for Pioneer Day. Participants will be celebrating our heritage with storytime at the cabin, games, and activities that we would have enjoyed at the time Laura Ingalls Wilder lived in Minnesota.
At 11am, singers Fendrick and Peck will perform on the porch of the 1870’s cabin. Bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy their music on the lawn! The performance will be moved inside of the Historical Society in case of rain.
Dressing up in period-appropriate costume is appreciated, but not required!
This is an all-ages event, everyone is welcome! No registration required.
Isanti County Historical Society Address:
33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge, MN 55008
The Cambridge Public Library,a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
