The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday that indicated that a plane had landed in a cornfield.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, at 8:02 p.m., it received information of a plane that was believed to be having engine problems and had crash-landed in a field in the 400 block of 309th Avenue NW in Bradford Township.
A helicopter from LifeLink was in the area and flew over the site and provided real-time information to first responders.
Information received from the helicopter team was that the plane was upright and it appeared that an adult male and female were exiting the aircraft. No fire was noted. The plane is described as an ultralight Cessna.
Isanti County Deputies arrived on the scene and met with the pilot, a 40-year-old male from Anoka County. He advised that he had just left the airport in Cambridge when he experienced engine problems. The pilot had attempted to turn to return to the airport when he lost power.
He looked for an alternative landing zone, observed a corn field and decided to land there. He was successful.
Neither he nor his 18-year-old female passenger, believed to be his daughter also from Anoka County, were injured.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FAA and the NTSB to investigate this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.