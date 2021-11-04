Plans coming together for Snowflake Parade

After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the annual Lighted Snowflake Parade returns to downtown Cambridge on Saturday, Nov. 20. However, the deadline to register is getting close; entries must register by Monday, Nov. 8.
As in previous years, the parade — described by organizer Laurie Solle as “our own little Holidazzle” — kicks off the holiday season in Cambridge. Led by Santa Clause, the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at 2nd Avenue SW and Fern Street SW, travels down Main Street, and ends in front of City Center Mall. Announcing this years parade will be Mayor Jim Godfrey and his wife Trina.
Awards for parade entries include Mayor’s Choice— the Mayor and City Council’s favorite overall entry; Community Spirit — where entries show off their love of the community; Best Walking Unit — for those without a float; and Thanks for Coming “Snow Far”— given to the parade entry who traveled the farthest.
In addition to the parade, the annual lighting of the Christmas tree will take place at 5 p.m. at the southeast corner of Main Street South and Minnesota Highway 95, and the Community Chili Feed will be at City Center Mall from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the chili feed are used to fund the parade. Plans are also for Santa to be available for free photos on his lap, depending on current COVID protocols.
Putting together a community event this large takes a village, and assistance is needed.
“We can always use volunteers to help with the parade line-up and dispersal and also the chili feed; interested people can call City Hall or myself (612-991-1687) to sign up,” Solle said.
To register a business to take part in the parade, visit the North 65 Chamber of Commerce website at north65chamber.com. More information can also be obtained at the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page.
