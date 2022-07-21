Do you want to build a snowman? You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time. Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR. is sure to melt your heart.
Disney’s Frozen JR. will be performed at Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center. The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The cast of 46 students includes students from 5th to 8th grade from across the area.
The show opens on Friday, June 22 at 7p.m. There are two additional shows on Saturday, July 23 at 7p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available at the door one hour before show time.
