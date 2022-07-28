Play Inc has a long tradition of presenting variety when it comes to their shows from one season to another and even within a season. Last weekend was the beloved Disney show Frozen, Jr., which is one of their highest attended middle school productions ever.
“How do you go head to head with the Disney anthem “Let It Go?” asks director Aaron Knudsvig. “You don’t. You go in a different direction. You get to the heart of the American Songbook with jazz standards by George and Ira Gershwin. Then you get 32 high schoolers tap dancing for an evening of high energy excitement.”
Crazy For You was written in the 1990s but is a throwback to classic American musicals. The one-liner jokes come fast and furious between the upbeat songs like “I Got Rhythm” and the reflective ballads like “Someone to Watch Over Me.” It will have audiences tapping their toes and laughing out loud for two hours.
Knudsvig continues, “This is not heavy drama, it is just good-old-fashioned-put-a-smile-on-your-face entertainment. This show has been one of my favorites since I was introduced to it in the late 1990s and I never get tired of it.”
The story centers on Bobby Child who is sent to Nevada from New York to foreclose on a theater, only to fall in love with the lone woman who lives there, Polly. In classic style the two feud and fight. There are some mistaken identities and nothing gives writers a reason to have cowboys sing and dance like the need to save a theater.
Knudsvig comments on how many of the students had been asking for a show that had a lot of dancing in it, since the past couple of years the shows have not had as many big production numbers. It did not take long to settle on a return to Crazy For You (which Play Inc presented in 2010), because of how much it requires of the cast and how enjoyable it is for the audience.
Following their first rehearsal with costumes, pit, and the set, one actor commented that they didn’t stop moving for the entire three-hour rehearsal because they were dancing, changing costumes, or moving set pieces to the next scene. “It is fast-paced and thrilling to watch these students do this show,” Knudsvig added.
Additionally, many of the students took advantage of additional dance practices before the summer started, so they could get a jump on learning the new style of dance.
Don’t miss your opportunity to see this great production Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Richard G Hardy Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door prior to each performance or online at www.showtix4u.com.
