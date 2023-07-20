The magic of Disney’s Aladdin JR. is set to captivate audiences at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center, from July 21 to July 23. This enchanting 60-minute musical, specially designed for middle school-aged performers, promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.
Aladdin JR. brings to life the beloved 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation. It showcases over 60 talented students in an epic stage production that is sure to leave spectators mesmerized. The show times are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with an additional matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“Ring bells! Bang the drums!” Get ready to embark on an adventure with the lovable thief with a heart of gold, Aladdin, alongside his courageous companion, Jasmine, and the quick-witted, wisecracking Genie. From mystical caves to thrilling magic carpet rides, the trio must navigate through challenges to outsmart the sinister sorcerer, Jafar.
The musical boasts an array of beloved Alan Menken songs, including “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali,” along with new and enchanting tunes added exclusively for the Broadway production. The adaptation introduces colorful characters and delivers nonstop adventure, promising to be a delightful treat for all attendees.
For information on purchasing tickets, please visit showtix4u.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
