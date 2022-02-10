It may not be 76 trombones, but a cast of 87 will march onto the stage of the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center for two weekends this month. Play Inc. is finally able to bring a full community production back to live performances and has chosen Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” as the show to do just that. “The Music Man” will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, 18, and 19, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 20.
The last community production, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” was one of Play Inc.’s best shows to date. It was also completed days before the pandemic shut down live entertainment for more than a year. Two years later, the performers of Play Inc. are ready to return to the stage.
When auditions were held in November, the response was hard to believe. Play Inc. has been around since 2005 and has been doing productions that feature adults since 2012, but it has never had 94 people audition for a single production. After much discussion, directors Aaron Knudsvig and Shannon Shogren decided to cast everybody.
“Part of the decision was the fact that we had an almost perfect number of adults try out for the show,” said Knudsvig. “So the only people that could have been cut would have been kids. How do you cut a first-grader who just wants an opportunity to perform?” After the cast list was posted, a few people did choose or have to step aside due to conflicts, but the cast remains at an astounding 87.
Play Inc. has managed quite successfully throughout the pandemic. From offering online streamed shows, to small cabaret events in its new gallery at the library, to small cast productions in the gallery, Play Inc. has continued to provide opportunities, but it is the large cast productions that really give Play Inc. its heart. Now after almost two years, Play Inc. will return to the Richard G. Hardy stage with an enormous cast of familiar faces and new performers in what is sure to be a production not to be missed.
Tickets are going quickly, as word of mouth for this production spreads. Tickets will be available at the door at the time of performances, but can be purchased in advance through www.showtix4u.com. The extravaganza of a production should not be missed as Play Inc. continues to raise the bar for quality shows in East Central Minnesota.
