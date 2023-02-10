Plea agreement reached in Vangrinsven murder case

Less than two weeks before going to a jury trial, the suspect in the murder of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven of Isanti has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In August, 2021, Richard Melvin Peterson II was arrested and charged with the death of Vangrinsven, who had gone missing a week earlier prompting a five-day search that eventually led to Peterson’s property where her body was found. According to the arrest report, Peterson was the last person seen with Vangrinsven as they left the Dugout Bar and Grill in Bethel following a night of drinking there and before that, at the Isanti VFW, where Vangrinsven worked and Peterson frequented. The report concludes with the discovery of her body partially buried and with a bullet in her skull.
In the nearly year-and-a-half since being arrested, a litany of motions have been made on Peterson’s behalf by his attorney, including successfully having both Judge Amy Brosnahan and Judge John Klossner removed from the proceedings and an unsuccessful motion for a change of venue.
On Feb. 2, 2023, Peterson made a petition to enter an Alford guilty plea to the count of murder in the 2nd Degree (with intent - not premeditated). An Alford plea is one where a defendant admits guilt to a charge while still expressing their innocence towards the charge(s). In essence, the defendant maintains his/her innocence, but admits that the state’s evidence is sufficient for a jury to find them guilty.
Under the plea agreement, Peterson will be sentenced to 285 months in jail, with credit for time served; a $50 fine; surcharge; and restitution if any. The second charge of interference with a dead boy or scene of death - conceal body, will be dismissed. If he had been found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder in a trial, the maximum sentence would have been 480 months in jail.
A plea hearing will be held on Feb. 13, 2023, where Judge Krista Martin will either accept or deny the plea deal. If the deal is denied, the jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14.
