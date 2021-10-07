An individual with multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody following a chase that started in North Branch and ended south of Isanti.
According to a press release from North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, at approximately 2:30 a.m., an officer with the North Branch Police Department noted a suspicious vehicle driving around several closed businesses within the City of North Branch. A registration check of the vehicle showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Inver Grove Heights and the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued into Isanti County. The driver of the vehicle ultimately lost control of the vehicle at Isanti County Road 9 and Highway 65 and fled from the scene on foot. With the assistance of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Drone Teams, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K9 Teams, and the Lindstrom Fire Department’s airboat, the suspect was located in a marshy area and taken into custody.
The suspect, 25 year old Cody Tatsak from Spring Lake Park, MN, was booked into the Chisago County Jail for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, fleeing a police officer on foot, and for outstanding Ramsey County and Koochiching County warrants.
