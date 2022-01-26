Political caucuses are coming up Feb. 1, 2022. The caucus meetings start promptly at 7 p.m.; attendees are asked to register when they arrive. What is a caucus you might ask? A caucus, or precinct caucus is a meeting for those interested in participating in and influencing the election of candidates. Caucuses kick off the next two years of political activity.
Who can participate/attend?
According to Minnesota State Statute (202A.16), a person can participate and vote at a precinct caucus if they: Are or will be eligible to vote in the next general election, reside in the precinct on the day the caucus is held, agree with the political party and its principles, and have not or will not participate in another political party’s caucus in the same year.
If a person does not want to participate, they can still attend. The only requirement to attend is that the observer must sign a registration form.
DFL Caucus Changes
The Minnesota DFL Party has announced a series of changes to its precinct caucuses to protect the health of caucus participants and communities across Minnesota.
The DFL Party has created the option for the Party’s local organizing units to move to a contactless caucus system, where attendees participate via Caucus Non-Attendee Forms. Local units not using the Contactless Caucus system will be required to adopt enhanced COVID-19 safety measures.
If a local unit decides to hold in-person caucuses, attendees will be required to follow additional COVID-19 safety measures, including: wearing a well-fitted face-mask over the nose and mouth, even while speaking; socially distancing as much as the caucus venue allows; showing proof of vaccination upon entry, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the start of precinct caucuses.
Those who are unable to follow these measures or who would prefer not to physically attend a caucus may still participate by submitting a Precinct Caucus Non-Attendee Form, which can be found at dfl.org/caucus.
To find out where your local caucus is being held, use the charts pictured or visit the precinct finder on the Minnesota Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/how-elections-work/precinct-caucuses/.
