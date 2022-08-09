Here are the unofficial results of the 2022 Primary elections (local races). The * indicate which candidates will be advancing to the general election. Note: all results are unofficial until validated by the canvasing boards:
ISANTI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 1 (2/2 precincts reporting)
Alan Duff 463*
Gary Lantz 189
Joe Morely 638*
ISANTI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 5 (4/4 precincts reporting)
Kristi LaRowe 515*
Susan Morris 430*
Michelle Block 274
Clark Johnson 50
ISANTI COUNTY SHERIFF (19/19 precincts reporting)
Michael Longbehn 271
Lisa Lovering 2003*
Wayne Seiberlich 3089*
CAMBRIDGE CITY COUNCIL (TOP FOUR ADVANCE) (2/2 precincts reporting)
Amanda Wisner 461*
Joe Morin 417*
Aaron Berg 511*
Brandon Harapat 129
Bob Shogren 510*
CHISAGO COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 (3/3 precincts reporting)
Tim MacMillan 297*
Richard Cedergren 143
Jim Swenson 383*
CHISAGO COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5 (6/6 precincts reporting)
Dan Dahlberg 631*
John Sutcliffe 198
Cindy Erickson 265*
