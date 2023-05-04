The PrimeTime Singers will perform their Spring Concert, 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, in the beautiful Cambridge Lutheran Church sanctuary, 621 Old North Main St in Cambridge. A free-will offering will be received. All are welcome to attend.
The concert also will include a selection of beautiful music from the Celestial Bells, the Cambridge Lutheran handbell choir.
The choir will sing an interesting selection of sacred anthems as well as arrangements of secular songs.
The PrimeTime Singers are a community choir for seniors age sixty and up. They sing a variety of music, both sacred and secular, performing throughout the community at many different events through year. Directed by Arne Everson, they meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.