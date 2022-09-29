‘Princess Prom’ coming October 21

The Cambridge Ambassador Program presents the Princess Prom. An enchanted evening for girls and a special man in her life.
Any-aged princess who wants to dance the night away with her best guy is welcome to attend. Earlybird cost is $35 per couple ($10 for each additional princess) for those pre-registered by Oct. 12 and will be held at Cambridge Middle School on Friday, Oct. 21. Registration begins at 6 p.m, and a Grand March will be held at 6:15 p.m.
Party Patrol DJ will play all the latest dance music until 8 p.m. A light buffet of snacks will be served at 7 p.m.
Registration forms are available on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page or by email request. At-the-door registrations will also be accepted for $45 per couple.
For questions, call 612-991-1687, email lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com, or message the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page.
