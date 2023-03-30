Process for hiring new county administrator to be decided

The Isanti County Commissioners have reached a fork in the road on the path to finding a new, permanent county administrator. And after hearing their options, that fork wound up turning into a trident.
At the behest of the commissioners, Deputy County Administrator Amanda Usher did some research into what she categorized as two options for conducting a second search for applicants for the position. The first option is to go with a search firm. According to Usher, after reaching out to five different firms, the cost would range anywhere from $24,000 to over $40,000.
The time frame indicated by the firms also varied, with a low of eight weeks to a high of 15 weeks. She added that one of the firms — the same one the county used in 2019 (and who also indicated the lowest cost estimate) — wouldn’t even be able to begin a search for several months.
She said two of the four firms indicated they would include a guarantee that if a candidate wasn’t hired through their search or if the person hired left within a certain period of time, they would conduct the next search at no charge.
The second option is for Isanti County HR to conduct the search, similar to what was done the first go-around, but for a longer time and more extensive.
“Given the costs of all of those (search firm) options, I did put the second option on here of the Isanti County HR team posting and handling the recruitment,” she said.
Usher estimated it would take HR about 12 weeks, with a 30-day posting period. The potential cost would be around $2,000, not including staff time.
“You may be thinking, ‘what would be different than the first time around.’ I would suggest taking our time this time and really putting effort into the recruitment and marketing aspect of the position,” she said.
Specifically, Usher mentioned using a position profile that was done in 2019 that could be used now, with some updated information. She also said previously, the position was only posted on free or lesser expensive job search sites, such as the Leagues of Minnesota and Wisconsin Cities or Linkedin. This time, they could use more massive posting sites.
She also suggested making the process “more transparent” and include the entire board whenever possible. That would include doing recorded interviews with potential finalists so the entire board could listen to them on their own, plus bringing in more than just three finalists for the in-person interview.
Either way, Usher cautioned, there was no guarantee the second round would yield better results than the first round. She mentioned in discussing their situation with Gary Weiers, who was the consultant who conducted the county’s search in 2019, she was informed things have changed over the last three years.
“He (Weiers) said we should be mindful that people are not moving around as much as they did prior to the pandemic,” Usher said. “People are becoming comfortable and comfort is more important to them than professional growth.”
DOOR NUMBER THREE
Commissioner Bill Berg referenced Weiers’ comment and said he thought if people were looking for a new job, they would have thoroughly looked and probably applied during the first search, so he wasn’t sure if there would be many more, or better candidates this time.
“We can’t assume going down this with more time and expense is going to get us farther,” he said. “We had two candidates, and we have this bar and we would have to find a candidate better and higher than that bar. I still have the conviction that Chad holds the number one position.”
Berg presented to the rest of the commissioners a copy of the job description that was prepared for the search that also included his own markings as to where he felt Interim County Administrator Chad Struss fulfilled those areas.
“I think we have to think hard at where we are at now and what are we going to gain by the overall piece of it,” he said. “As I’ve been out in the community, I have not heard a negative comment about (Chad).”
Vice Chair Alan Duff suggested this time, there may be more candidates since the first round took place shortly after new boards were sworn in, and now that a few months have gone by, there may be more people unhappy with their new boards and looking to move on.
“Sure, but it begs the question, why are they looking for change?” Berg said. “Why couldn’t they work with the board? Those are big concerns. And we have an individual right before us that is more than happy to work with the board and has worked with the boards prior to us.”
Chair Mike Warring repeated that he thought Struss was the right person for the job, then suggested staff bring “those three options” (hiring a search firm, conducting a search themselves, or going ahead and hiring Struss) forward at the April 4 meeting. That meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
