Providing care to an older adult can be physically and emotionally demanding. Caregivers may not fully realize how caring for a family member impacts their lives.
The Chisago Age Well Coalition, in collaboration with Family Pathways and Rushseba Station senior living in Rush City, announces a free program on “Caregiver Essentials” open to any family member who cares for an older adult. The program will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 14, at Rushseba Station, 700 West 14th St., Rush City. Lunch will be provided at this in-person event.
Speaker Collette Colucci will help caregivers understand the impact of providing care to an older adult, and offer pointers to help caregivers achieve life balance and find helpful community resources.
A trained caregiver consultant and dementia educator, Colucci also serves as a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association and as a Dementia Friends champion. She is devoted to older adults and their caregivers.
Space is limited. Register by June 10 by calling 651-674-1025 or online at https://northbranch.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/0/program_id/14.
Refer questions to collette@familypathways.org or natalie.matthewson@cmcoa.org.
Chisago Age Well, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, gratefully acknowledges financial assistance from Chisago County SHIP and MHealth Fairview and welcomes donations to support ongoing programming.
